City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back





The City's mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, says the strategy is aimed at reimagining and reigniting tourism in Cape Town through targeted and research-based interventions.

He says the Tourism Bounce-Back-Strategy will help breathe life back into Cape Town's tourism industry in order to boost the economy.

The strategy focuses on what the city has to offer visitors across theses six themes: visit, live, work, study, play, and invest.

Vos says the six-pillar strategy will reignite visitor demand to Cape Town by creating a holistic view of the city's value proposition.

Cape Town has so much to offer, no matter what local or international tourists are looking for. Our job is to remind visitors of this. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

This strategy is our strategic marketing and communications approach to reimagine ad reignite visitor demand to Cape Town... This will allow us to provide a rich and holistic view of all the city has to offer across these six themes. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

Together with Cape Town Tourism, and the City's Enterprise and Investment Department, we will look at research into tourist behaviour changes resulting from the impact of Covid-19 so that it will inform our strategy on an ongoing basis so that we can focus more on destination management. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says the recovery plan will also include positioning Cape Town as an affordable destination for domestic travellers.

Cape Town Tourism will be promoting and raising awareness around activities that are pocket friendly for locals.

When it comes to the tourism industry's recovery, it's about affordability. Everybody is under financial pressure. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism

There is also a local value proposition, we should not compromise on quality but we must also start positioning Cape Town as an affordable destination to convince locals and the domestic market that you do not need to go elsewhere, you can simply come to Cape Town. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: