[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
South Peninsula baboon Katana was recently removed by the City of Cape Town's Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS) team and relocated to Tokai, where one academic argues he is integrating with a new troop and has been approached by females there.
There seems to be no empirical evidence of this though many locals have posted photographs of Kataza alone and seemingly trying to find his way home to Slangkop in Kommetjie.
On Tuesday things came to a head, when Kataza was seen breaking through into the Silvermine Reserve in an attempt to find his way home.
Animal activists lead by Babbon Matters NGO's Jenni Trethowan tracked him and assisted him on his journey.
The situation became tense as HWS brought traps up onto SIlvermine.
After Alderman Felicity Purchase intervened, the City of Cape Town allegedly promised not to kill Kataza and that he would be allowed to return to his home.
However, on Wednesday morning from 6am locals have reported that HWS was out forcing Kataza back into Tokai.
The latest sighting have been near the Steenberg Golf Estate and Pollsmoor Prison where HWS is attempting to trap Kataza.
Image: Jenni Trethowan guides Kataza home
In the video below Kataza can be seen following Trethowan over SIlvermine. She can be heard encouraging him saying 'Go Kataza.'
#BringKatazaBack Kataza follows @JenniTrethowne from NGO @BaboonMatters but it appears this morning the HWS began forcing him back down to Tokai from 6am. pic.twitter.com/3qC3qRTgPf— Barbara Friedman (@Barbs1301) September 2, 2020
In the video below Trethowen addresses a crowd that had swelled to over 50 people who came out to help.
On Monday after a tense standoff between animal activists and HWS, Jenni Trethowan told volunteers who came out to help that @CityofCT had promised Kataza would not be killed and would be returned to Kommetjie. However, it appears this morning HWS has forced him back to Tokai. pic.twitter.com/FCpAsvEV4W— Barbara Friedman (@Barbs1301) September 2, 2020
From being trapped in a suburban jail of electric fences and busy roads, Kataza made it back onto the mountain this afternoon #bringkatazaback @BaboonMatters #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/ZJw7evnGt2— Sally Sivewright (@SallySivewright) September 1, 2020
On Tuesday @JenniTrethowne of NGO @BaboonMatters reported Kataza had safely crossed over and was making his way safely home to Slangkop, but this morning HWS appears to have forced him back to Tokai. pic.twitter.com/MuJpS6z8Ux— Barbara Friedman (@Barbs1301) September 2, 2020
For this trending story listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
