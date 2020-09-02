You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
You can now deliver small parcels with Uber.
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package to a location within the general region.
The service is, for now, only available in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.
It works through the Uber app.
Parcels must weigh less than 15 kilograms and fit “comfortably” into the top-box of a motorbike.
The contents of the parcel must be worth less than R1500 and must not contain any dangerous items or drugs.
Uber does not offer insurance against package loss, damage or theft.
Senders must seal their parcel in a box or bag, disinfect it, and load it into the top-box themselves.
You may share the costs with the recipient.
The minimum delivery cost is R25 with a R10 booking fee and a charge of R5.45 per kilometre.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Frans Hiemstra, general manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.
You now have access to couriers on a motorbike. The price is lower than sending a car… It’s about 50% cheaper…Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
It is live, as of yesterday [Tuesday] …Frans Hiemstra, General Manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
