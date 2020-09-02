New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
In her new book, Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, author Shanthini Naidoo explores the female experience of activism and detention during apartheid.
Through interviews with four women brutally detained as a result of their role in the struggle, she gives a platform to the untold stories of the heroic women fighting for freedom.
Joyce Sikhakhane-Rankin, Rita Ndzanga, Shanthie Naidoo and Nondwe Mankahla were defendants, alongside the late Winne Madikizela-Mandela, in the 1969 'Trial of 22'.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Naidoo says the inspiration for the book came after visiting the Pretoria Central Prison following Mam'Winnie's death in 2018.
The way that the reporting was going after Mam'Winnie passed away was very negative...we can't say that we got a whole picture of her...Shanthini Naidoo, Author - Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid
Women, especially through social media, highlighted that this was not all that she was and more beautiful narratives came out about her contribution [to the struggle].Shanthini Naidoo, Author - Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid
Naidoo says she wanted to shine a light on the unsung heroes of the struggle movement:
Across the world we talk about HIStory, it's always about the male gaze, the male contribution.Shanthini Naidoo, Author - Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid
I just thought if we are not telling Winnie Mandela's story properly, what about the other women, the hundreds or even thousands of women who contributed at that time.Shanthini Naidoo, Author - Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid
Listen as author Shanthini Naidoo talks to Sara-Jayne King about her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid:
