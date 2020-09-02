Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame





Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, has secured a record deal with Warner Music Group's Elektra France thanks to the success of the Jerusalema anthem.

His song, written with vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has inspired an internet dance challenge that has spread across social media and catapulted him to international stardom.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest celebrity to show love to the song on his Instagram page.

Here in Cape Town, a number of school learners and even healthcare workers have posted videos dancing along to the song.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also joined in on the internet craze.

Master KG says the _Jerusalema _dance challenge took off after a group of Angolan dancers posted a video of their choreography to the song.

The Limpopo-born artist says he was shocked when he started seeing viral videos on social media platfroms including TikTok.

The dance video went viral... After that a lot of people wanted to participate... Everyone started doing the Jerusalema dance. Master KG

I was so shocked when I checked TikTok and saw that Jerusalema was trending. Master KG

The 24-year-old record producer got his first big break back in 2016 when he released an instrumental song titled Skeleton Move at the age of 20.

This year Master KG says he had to turn down a lot of international labels offering him major record deals. It seems there's no stopping him in 2020.

He says he decided to sign with Elektra France, alongside the likes of David Guetta, because the record label understands the house music genre.

I remember I made the beat for Jerusalema around August last year. I love it so much, I remember playing it again and again. Master KG

Nomcebo came to the studio and I told her that I would love the direction the song to be as spiritual as it can. The beat already had that feel, soul and spirituality. Master KG

I started making music in 2012. I got my first breakthrough in 2016 with a song called Skeleton Move, and then in 2019 Jerusalema came. Master KG

We never thought this song would be this big. Master KG

