Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, has secured a record deal with Warner Music Group's Elektra France thanks to the success of the Jerusalema anthem.
His song, written with vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has inspired an internet dance challenge that has spread across social media and catapulted him to international stardom.
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest celebrity to show love to the song on his Instagram page.
Here in Cape Town, a number of school learners and even healthcare workers have posted videos dancing along to the song.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also joined in on the internet craze.
Master KG says the _Jerusalema _dance challenge took off after a group of Angolan dancers posted a video of their choreography to the song.
The Limpopo-born artist says he was shocked when he started seeing viral videos on social media platfroms including TikTok.
The dance video went viral... After that a lot of people wanted to participate... Everyone started doing the Jerusalema dance.Master KG
I was so shocked when I checked TikTok and saw that Jerusalema was trending.Master KG
The 24-year-old record producer got his first big break back in 2016 when he released an instrumental song titled Skeleton Move at the age of 20.
This year Master KG says he had to turn down a lot of international labels offering him major record deals. It seems there's no stopping him in 2020.
He says he decided to sign with Elektra France, alongside the likes of David Guetta, because the record label understands the house music genre.
I remember I made the beat for Jerusalema around August last year. I love it so much, I remember playing it again and again.Master KG
Nomcebo came to the studio and I told her that I would love the direction the song to be as spiritual as it can. The beat already had that feel, soul and spirituality.Master KG
I started making music in 2012. I got my first breakthrough in 2016 with a song called Skeleton Move, and then in 2019 Jerusalema came.Master KG
We never thought this song would be this big.Master KG
Listen to Master KG chat with Kieno Kammies:
More from Entertainment
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...Read More
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'
Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.Read More
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry.Read More
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention.Read More
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve.Read More
Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope
Peter Wagenaar's car was bombed after he began feeding the homeless in lockdown. Now an artist is turning it into a work of art.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More