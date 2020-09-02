Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
A new film looks set to change perceptions around black, queer women in South Africa.
Gang 888 tells the story of 5 women who start a gang to fight toxic masculinity.
Shot in Johannesburg, the film is a social commentary on the murders of black women and black queer people in South Africa.
Writer and director Banzii Mavuso spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the project:
I wrote it during a time of protests that were happening in Joburg last year....Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888
There were actions happening around me where I'd always feel slighted because there was homophobic activity happening, both from male and female towards me as a black, queer masculine, woman.Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888
The film was shot in January of this year with funding from the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC)
Mavuso says she drew inspiration for the movie from a couple of Hollywood blockbusters:
When I wrote it initially I had Reservoir Dogs, as well as Set It Off in mind.Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888
Mavuso says film is an ideal medium to explore issues around gender, homophobia, and toxic masculinity:
I feel like art is the perfect place because they can see the message without being preached to.Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888
And what does Mavuso want audience to take away from the movie?
I just want people to respect people like myself.Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888
Click below to listen to the full interview with director Banzi Mavuso on CapeTalk:
More from Entertainment
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...Read More
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'
Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.Read More
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry.Read More
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention.Read More
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve.Read More
Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope
Peter Wagenaar's car was bombed after he began feeding the homeless in lockdown. Now an artist is turning it into a work of art.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More