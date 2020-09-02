Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA





A new film looks set to change perceptions around black, queer women in South Africa.

Gang 888 tells the story of 5 women who start a gang to fight toxic masculinity.

Shot in Johannesburg, the film is a social commentary on the murders of black women and black queer people in South Africa.

Writer and director Banzii Mavuso spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the project:

I wrote it during a time of protests that were happening in Joburg last year.... Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888

There were actions happening around me where I'd always feel slighted because there was homophobic activity happening, both from male and female towards me as a black, queer masculine, woman. Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888

The film was shot in January of this year with funding from the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC)

Mavuso says she drew inspiration for the movie from a couple of Hollywood blockbusters:

When I wrote it initially I had Reservoir Dogs, as well as Set It Off in mind. Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888

Mavuso says film is an ideal medium to explore issues around gender, homophobia, and toxic masculinity:

I feel like art is the perfect place because they can see the message without being preached to. Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888

And what does Mavuso want audience to take away from the movie?

I just want people to respect people like myself. Banzii Mavuso, Writer/director - Gang 888

Click below to listen to the full interview with director Banzi Mavuso on CapeTalk: