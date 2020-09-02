An hour with Nik Rabinowitz - hit comedian now Just the Hits DJ
There are few things Nik Rabinowitz has not done.
He has not wrestled a crocodile and he has not tried to swallow a sword, but most other things he has tried, like surf with sharks and play cricket.
This week he takes on another thing he has not done before, present Just the Hits on Saturday from 10 am.
He has been give the opportunity to pick the songs of the 80s and 90s that made him want to dance or sing or maybe even cry and you can tune in to hear if they may do the same thing for you.
Here is his final lockdown diary update.