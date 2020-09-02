An hour with Nik Rabinowitz - hit comedian now Just the Hits DJ

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Labeeqah Schuurman - acting Tourism Head at Wesgro

Namibia opens international travel - is SA considering the same?

Earth to Mom – Personal Essays on Loss & Love by Sue Brown

Guests Ernst Page - Background in single-seater racing and drifting

12-year-old from Cape Town makes history around Japan's Ebisu Drift Track

Guests Catherine Egbe - specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit

City of Cape Town talks tough on tobacco as it eyes 'smoke-free city'

Guests Elaine Cobbe - Correspondent at CBS News

Guests Luke Ellenbogen - Actor / Playwright at ...

Luke’s Larder available at the Alma Cafe market !

Guests Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day

UIF commissioner placed on precautionary suspension

Call of the wild: individual dolphin calls used to estimate population size and movement in the wild

Tess Gridley - Co-Director of the Namibia Dolphin Project/Sea Search and postdoctoral fellow, Department of Botany


