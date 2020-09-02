MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders
The ANC caucus in Parliament has still not confirmed whether home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Bongani Bongo has resigned as a Member of Parliament.
On Monday, news reports abounded that Bongo had stepped down as a member of the National Assembly and ANC national executive committee (NEC) after an extra-ordinary party meeting at the weekend to tackle issues of corruption in the party and state.
Now, Bonga faces a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Guptas.
Lester Kiewit speaks to ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Cota to provide clarity.
All I can say is Advocate Bongo asked for a leave of absence on the 1st of September, which was granted for a day to attend to personal matters.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
She says as the ANC caucus spokesperson, she is aware he has returned to work.
He is back at work today, and I spoke to the Chief Whip earlier today, and there is no letter of resignation that has been forwarded to caucus.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
However, Cota explains that in terms of process, the ANC NEC that took the decision for members facing corruption charges to 'step aside.'
She adds it was not the Chief Whip or ANC caucus that made the decision that was communicated to the media.
It means that if an ANC member who is deployed in Parliament is going to resign, the first port of call to tender that resignation would be to the deploying authority, which means Luthuli House. We will be told by Luthuli House any forms of resignation.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
She says the ANC parliamentary caucus has to go through this process first as there is a hierarchy in place.
We are the last people that should speak on this matter. The caucus is a branch of the ANC for lack of a better word, the spaza shop of the big bazaar that is the ANC.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
Will the issue stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa be discussed at the weekly Thursday ANC caucus meeting, asks Kiewit?
Cota acknowledges that the caucus discusses a range of issues including reports that come from the ANC NEC.
And you know the Chief Whip sits on the NEC so our caucus will meet on Thursday as scheduled and I'm happy that you understand this process very well.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
It may however not be a 'stand-alone' item on the agenda, she adds.
I don't want to isolate it and give it higher seniority than any other matter, but the Chief Whip will brief the caucus on NEC decisions, but it won't be highlighted in bright colours.Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus
Listen to the interview with the spokesperson of the ANC parliamentary caucus Nomfanelo Cota below:
