MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders

Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Namibia opens international travel - is SA considering the same?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Labeeqah Schuurman - acting Tourism Head at Wesgro
Today at 15:40
Earth to Mom – Personal Essays on Loss & Love by Sue Brown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Brown - Author
Today at 15:50
12-year-old from Cape Town makes history around Japan's Ebisu Drift Track
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Page - Background in single-seater racing and drifting
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town talks tough on tobacco as it eyes 'smoke-free city'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Egbe - specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit
Today at 16:20
Charlie Hebdo reprints Prophet Muhammad caricatures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elaine Cobbe - Correspondent at CBS News
Today at 16:55
Luke’s Larder available at the Alma Cafe market !
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Ellenbogen - Actor / Playwright at ...
Today at 17:05
UIF commissioner placed on precautionary suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 17:20
Unemployed young doctors in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Theps Tlala - Judasa acting chairperson
Today at 17:46
Call of the wild: individual dolphin calls used to estimate population size and movement in the wild
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tess Gridley - Co-Director of the Namibia Dolphin Project/Sea Search and postdoctoral fellow, Department of Botany
Today at 18:09
Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
E-commerce spike leads to major investment in warehouse space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Estelle Meiring - Director at Paragon Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene's life in banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders

2 September 2020 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman
ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Cota says the caucus will act when Luthuli House gives them instructions.

The ANC caucus in Parliament has still not confirmed whether home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Bongani Bongo has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

On Monday, news reports abounded that Bongo had stepped down as a member of the National Assembly and ANC national executive committee (NEC) after an extra-ordinary party meeting at the weekend to tackle issues of corruption in the party and state.

Now, Bonga faces a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Guptas.

Lester Kiewit speaks to ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Cota to provide clarity.

All I can say is Advocate Bongo asked for a leave of absence on the 1st of September, which was granted for a day to attend to personal matters.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

She says as the ANC caucus spokesperson, she is aware he has returned to work.

He is back at work today, and I spoke to the Chief Whip earlier today, and there is no letter of resignation that has been forwarded to caucus.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

However, Cota explains that in terms of process, the ANC NEC that took the decision for members facing corruption charges to 'step aside.'

She adds it was not the Chief Whip or ANC caucus that made the decision that was communicated to the media.

It means that if an ANC member who is deployed in Parliament is going to resign, the first port of call to tender that resignation would be to the deploying authority, which means Luthuli House. We will be told by Luthuli House any forms of resignation.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

She says the ANC parliamentary caucus has to go through this process first as there is a hierarchy in place.

We are the last people that should speak on this matter. The caucus is a branch of the ANC for lack of a better word, the spaza shop of the big bazaar that is the ANC.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

Will the issue stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa be discussed at the weekly Thursday ANC caucus meeting, asks Kiewit?

Cota acknowledges that the caucus discusses a range of issues including reports that come from the ANC NEC.

And you know the Chief Whip sits on the NEC so our caucus will meet on Thursday as scheduled and I'm happy that you understand this process very well.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

It may however not be a 'stand-alone' item on the agenda, she adds.

I don't want to isolate it and give it higher seniority than any other matter, but the Chief Whip will brief the caucus on NEC decisions, but it won't be highlighted in bright colours.

Nomfanelo Cota, Spokesperson - ANC parliamentary caucus

Listen to the interview with the spokesperson of the ANC parliamentary caucus Nomfanelo Cota below:


