uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The burnt body of an unidentified woman was found in the sugarcane fields of uMthwalume at the weekend, bringing the number of bodies discovered in the area since April to six.
The latest discovery has raised concerns that a possible serial killer could be on the loose after the suspected killer 41-year-old Mduduzi Khomo allegedly committed suicide while in police custody two weeks ago.
Out of 14 women reported missing over the past few months, six have been killed, six others are still missing, while two have managed to escape from the perpetrators, according to EWN.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited the community on Tuesday to meet with the families of the victims, municipal officials, police, and local residents.
Zikalala says preliminary findings into the uMthwalume murders suggest that the victims were raped prior to being killed.
The premier says the sixth body found in uMthwalume is not linked to the other five.
Meanwhile, Umzumbe mayor Londolo Zungu says community members are frightened that the killer could still be walking amongst them.
She says women and children do not feel safe, especially walking through the poorly-lit sugarcane fields.
The mayor says the municipality is considering erecting more street lights in the area until a lasting solution is found.
"There is a fear of walking alone... In the sugar canes, there is no light", she tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
The Premier was here yesterday. He visited the crime scene and the families of the victims. After that, he had a talk with the community.Londolo Zungu, Mayor - Umzumbe Municipality
The community is very scared... After a suspect was arrested, there was some relief and now another burnt body was found on Sunday.Londolo Zungu, Mayor - Umzumbe Municipality
It raises the question, who is the killer? Because we know the suspect died in custody.Londolo Zungu, Mayor - Umzumbe Municipality
We are still hopeful in the police... There is an investigation that is going on.Londolo Zungu, Mayor - Umzumbe Municipality
