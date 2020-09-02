Why John Moodey says he quit the DA





Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader John Moodey, who was also a contender for federal party leader, has resigned.

Moodey talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report

My experience in the party has always been that whenever I contest for a position, there is this attack on a person's character. There attempts to undermine one's campaign. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

He says 'frivolous and baseless' charges were brought against him within the party.

I have been able to weather those storms in the past when contesting for provincial leadership. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

These charges were used to tarnish my image and assassinate my character and for no other reason I believe than to derail my campaign, which has suffered. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Surely this is the way the political arena works and so why resign now, asks Kiewit?

In the past, I believed in the leadership of the party and I believed in the direction the party was going into. This time around I have absolutely no respect for the leadership of the party and I do not believe - sadly so -in the direction the party is taking. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

He says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.

I am quite frankly unable to wear its brand. I was one who you always found in my DA colours and wearing my badge proudly. I cannot find it within myself to do it anymore. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

He says for his own sanity and wellbeing he has decided to resign.

It is no longer a fight worth having. I would just be in a place where I was not happy. John Moodey, Former DA member and DA Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

He does not believe the DA has taken a hard look at itself as it promised to do. In fact, he says it has done nothing to address that.

Listen to Moodey in the audio clip below: