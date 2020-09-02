Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC





Farm attacks and murders require special attention because they threaten the economy and food security, ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela told Parliament on Tuesday.

However, labelling the murders of farmers as “white genocide” is “ludicrous” and doing so will negatively impact on South Africa’s image, he said.

South African farmers are leaving the country in droves because of continued attacks, according to DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard who called for a summit on farm murders.

“Our farmers have turned Zambia into one of the top exporters on the continent,” said Barnard.

“Where are we? From 120,000 commercial farmers, we're down to 38,000."

