Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
Farm attacks and murders require special attention because they threaten the economy and food security, ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela told Parliament on Tuesday.
Related articles:
-
-
South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers - Ivor Price (“For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today”)
-
South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now
However, labelling the murders of farmers as “white genocide” is “ludicrous” and doing so will negatively impact on South Africa’s image, he said.
South African farmers are leaving the country in droves because of continued attacks, according to DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard who called for a summit on farm murders.
“Our farmers have turned Zambia into one of the top exporters on the continent,” said Barnard.
“Where are we? From 120,000 commercial farmers, we're down to 38,000."
For more detail, read: “ANC – Farm murders need special attention but ‘white genocide’ claims ludicrous”
More from Business
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up
The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé.Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge
SA's oldest insurer reports 67% drop in half-year profit as pandemic bites. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules
Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.Read More
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More
City implements strategy to help Cape Town's tourism sector bounce back
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, has launched a strategy aimed at reviving the local tourism industry.Read More
New book tells stories of women held in solitary confinement during apartheid
Women in Solitary is the story of 4 women, their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969 and their brutal detention.Read More
[VIDEOS] Baboon whisperer leads Kataza home to Kommetjie, but HWS force him back
Moving videos and images show relocated Kataza following Baboon Matters activist Jenni Trethowan through the Silvermine Reserve.Read More
Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope
Peter Wagenaar's car was bombed after he began feeding the homeless in lockdown. Now an artist is turning it into a work of art.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
More from Politics
Why John Moodey says he quit the DA
Gauteng DA leader Moodley says he says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.Read More
MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders
ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Cota says the caucus will act when Luthuli House gives them instructions.Read More
'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.Read More
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone '
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window.Read More
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa'
The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase.Read More
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside
The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations into their cases.Read More
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.Read More
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis
Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid factional battles in the party.Read More
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng.Read More
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba
"I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party.Read More