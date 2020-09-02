NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace. 2 September 2020 5:57 PM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC "However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela. 2 September 2020 2:26 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand' Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things. 2 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship

2 September 2020 4:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, directly in contravention of the High Court order issued last week.

The NSPCA will be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty against the handlers involved in the ship loading process.

Last week, the NSPCA lost its court bid to stop Kuwaiti live exporters from shipping tens of thousands of sheep out of the country.

The Grahamstown High Court in the Eastern Cape gave the go-ahead to Kuwaiti firm Al Mawashi to leave East London's port with no more than 56,000 sheep.

RELATED: 'It's far from over' - NSPCA loses court bid to halt live sheep export to Kuwait

The court ordered the Department of Agriculture to oversee the loading of the sheep onto the Al Messilah vessel.

However, the NSPCA says it's concerned that the department sent two entry-level veterinarians to monitor the welfare of the animals.

NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson says the sheep were dragged, punched, and kicked. Many of the animals were also unsheared, despite traveling into excessive heat.

Although the NSPCA plans to appeal the High Court ruling, Wilson says the ship will most likely leave the East London harbour before the appeal application is heard.

The loading started on the morning of Sunday 31 August and abhorrent cruelty was witnessed by our inspectors.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

On top of that, these animals were not adapted to the food that they are receiving on the ship now... In addition, they have not been sheared.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

Handlers employed by Al Mawashi and KLTT kicked and dragged the sheep by the ears, and punched the sheep in the face in front of our inspectors. This happened at both the feedlot and the harbour.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

Although the NSPCA was not mandated by the court order [to observe the loading process], we have issued a number of warnings and we've laid charges against the perpetrators.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

Obviously this is going to be part of our appeal to the High Court case that we lost two weeks ago... Even though they were ordered with these restrictions and conditions, they did not adhere to them.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

The NSPCA also alleges that inspectors were held against their will at the Al Mawashi feedlot situated at Castledale Farm in Berlin, Eastern Cape last week.

Wilson says two inspectors were held captive by more than 35 staff, including management, employed by livestock export company Al Mawashi and KLTT, a day before the High Court ruling was announced.

The NSPCA has laid criminal charges at the Berlin SAPS against at least five members of Al Mawashi management staff and some 30 feedlot staff in this regard.

The inspectors were given an ultimatum that we either have to drop the criminal charges that we have against the Al Mawashi staff as well as have the High Court interdict set aside, and to allow them to load the sheep and then they would be released.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

Fortunately, NSPCA’s Farm Animal Protection Unit manager contacted the Managing Director [of Al Mawashi in South Africa] and he was reasonable and apologised profusely and organized that they be released. Charges have been laid for that as well.

Meg Wilson, NSPCA spokesperson

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
