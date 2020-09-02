Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace. 2 September 2020 5:57 PM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC "However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela. 2 September 2020 2:26 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand' Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things. 2 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income

2 September 2020 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bank loan
Personal finance
Property
Home loan
Mortgage
Lockdown
COVID-19

Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond.

As the Covid-19 pandemic bites, many struggling home owners are faced with difficult decisions.

Sell for a quick financial fix or cash up any investments towards paying off a bond?

Bruce Whitfield received a letter from a 71-year-old Cape Town woman who generates income from her guest house.

She's had no paying guests since March.

"I have an access bond of R1.7 million which expires in two years' time and I owe R500,000. I live off the bond and my investments are around half a million rand."

What should she do?

The advice from her tax adviser is to cash in her investments and settle the bond.

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says this is great advice, in most instances.

Why have investments that may or may not be growing dependent on what the economy's doing, what the markets are doing, whereas you've got a bond and that interest rate that you pay on the bond is a guarantee... The only reason the rate changes is because the Reserve Bank changes their rate, so that's a known.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

... especially because a lot of mortgages have a time frame on them. There's a certain age where they just won't extend a mortgage and I think this person is in that case now.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

However, that means settling the bond and "hoping for the best" when hope is never a great investment strategy!

What's bothering me is if that guest house doesn't start generating income soon, unfortunately this person is going to start drawing on the bond again and now have no other resources to keep paying up the monthly requirement.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Ingram sketches the "terrifying scenario" of being at the mercy of a bank if making the required payments is not possible.

He brings in the strategy of playing for time, which starts with finding out the minimum monthly payment required on the loan.

Use the investments just to pay that minimum payment... hoping that in the months ahead the tourism industry opens up a bit more.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Ingram also elaborates on other scenarios involving different age brackets and financial circumstances.

Listen to this vital advice in a time of Covid below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income


2 September 2020 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bank loan
Personal finance
Property
Home loan
Mortgage
Lockdown
COVID-19

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edit - equity-market - image from JSE-dot-co-dot-za.jpg

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back

Local

EWN Highlights

Former FS Agri CFO: I didn’t ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party’s acting provincial leader

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA