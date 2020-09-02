Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
One of the damning findings of the Auditor-General's first report into government's multi-billion rand Covid-19 relief package is the payment of fraudulent Ters benefit claims.
In some cases, government officials have also benefited from Sassa payments.
As a result, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi suspended Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping, along with other members of senior management.
RELATED: [UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit](http://UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit)
"We are following the money", said Minister Nxesi.
I assure you I will not rest until every payment is accounted for and every wrongdoer is made to account. They can run, but they will not hide.Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour
Ters benefit payments were suspended a week ago amid the AG's investigation.
Business for SA (B4SA) raised its concerns at the time during an interview on The Money Show.
RELATED: Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Robert Legh (chair of B4SA's Labour Workgroup) responds to the latest developments and the minister's strong statement.
This is a matter of great concern... I'm interested and comforted to hear the words from the minister but I think there was also a lack of political oversight in this matter.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
The social partners - business and labour - have been beating a drum for five months on a range of issues and, quite frankly, the minister and the DG have been pretty tone-deaf in all of this.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
It remains to be seen what happens. Certainly my hope is that this fund gets put under some kind of third party management, by some other branch of government.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
We did have one brief shining moment when Pravin Gordhan was the acting Minister of Labour... as a consequence of which a Treasury team has now been involved in trying to assist in unpacking this mess and I'm hopeful that they will stay involved.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
For more detail, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
