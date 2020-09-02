AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land... 4 September 2020 4:48 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all Local
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

2 September 2020 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Fraud
The Money Show
Kimi Makwetu
Bruce Whitfield
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu
Coronavirus
PPE
Covid-19 relief funds
PPE procurement
audit outcomes
Covid-19 relief package
Covid-19 government initatives
Ters benefits

What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has released the first special report on the financial management of government's Covid-19 initiatives, and it's not pleasant reading.

The government allocated R500 billion for its relief fund - the report released on Wednesday looks at spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.

RELATED: Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

The audit focuses on the management of R147,4 billion of the funds made available for government initiatives.

These include the Ters scheme benefit, social distress grant and procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We are concerned about the indicators of high risk of fraud and abuse we observed – not only in the areas that we were able to audit, but also where information for auditing was not forthcoming, which could be a deliberate tactic to frustrate our audit efforts."

RELATED: UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit

The report also highlights the inadequacy of the information technology systems used to disburse funds.

Even in the midst of a crisis, Makwetu concludes, transparency and accountability for government spending to the benefit of citizens cannot take a backseat.

On Tuesday, National Treasury officials told Parliament it was a misperception that the relief fund had been looted.

RELATED: 'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'

John Maytham interviews the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu.

The report was meant to provide a clear picture of what has happened to all the funding... It breaks it down into different elements of what was spent as well as what was exposed to corruption, and also that which has not yet even been transferred from National Treasury.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

It does go back to saying, the levels of control were very low... Therefore you often pay the price when you have to do double payments or over payments in certain instances for some of these funds...

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

... let alone the fact that on the supply chain side you end up having to pay a lot more than you ought to have paid, both in terms of price as well as also getting inferior quality in certain cases because everybody is rushing to deliver something that has not been properly tested...

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

How much of the apparent mismanagement and fraud was due to the emergency nature of the Covid-19 crisis?, asks Whitfield.

It's a combination of things if you look at the reality of our government systems over the years... also the fact that in an emergency environment you almost relax some of the existing controls even though they are not strong and so it compounds the problem.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

In terms of other projects still to be undertaken he says, more controls need to be put in place to ensure proper transparency and accountability.

The multi-agency "fusion centre" promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa will now investigate any apparent wrongdoing.

That will probably bring consequences much faster than we have become accustomed to, provided they do what they were asked to do.

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

Listen to the interview with the Auditor General on The Money Show:

(The video of his live briefing appears below the audio)


This article first appeared on 702 : AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement


2 September 2020 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Fraud
The Money Show
Kimi Makwetu
Bruce Whitfield
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu
Coronavirus
PPE
Covid-19 relief funds
PPE procurement
audit outcomes
Covid-19 relief package
Covid-19 government initatives
Ters benefits

More from Business

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clothing-pixabayjpg

Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop

3 September 2020 7:26 PM

'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santam logo

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

3 September 2020 6:38 PM

Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission

3 September 2020 4:22 PM

It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811-teboho-maruping-edjpg

I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP

3 September 2020 10:04 AM

The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide

2 September 2020 7:33 PM

Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC

2 September 2020 2:26 PM

"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200902-john-moodey-edjpg

Why John Moodey says he quit the DA

2 September 2020 1:50 PM

Gauteng DA leader Moodley says he says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC flag.jpg

MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders

2 September 2020 12:46 PM

ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota says the caucus will act when Luthuli House gives them instructions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 corruption 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics

'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'

2 September 2020 9:08 AM

"We’re all just in a dwaal with these big numbers," says Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone '

1 September 2020 1:36 PM

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

Local Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Outa to ‘keep close eye’ on Eskom disciplinary processes

4 September 2020 8:30 PM

St Helena Bay community to march for justice for Leo Williams

4 September 2020 8:20 PM

Numsa takes Comair to court to force it to pay salaries

4 September 2020 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA