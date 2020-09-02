UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit





Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping been placed on precautionary suspension.

It follows the release of a report by the Auditor-General into a Covid-19 relief benefit scheme.

Democratic Alliance MP Michael Bagraim sits on the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour and says the A-G's report identifies a number of violations.

[In the report] He picks up on a whole lot of issues that are untoward... Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour

We in the public don't know why comissioner Maruping has been put on precuationary suspension... Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour

They only put people on cautionary suspension pending taking disciplinary action against them. Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour

The AG is himself calling for an investigation. Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour

The development also comes as government and the ANC tries to deal with widespread allegations of wrongdoing in the spending of Covid-19 relief funds.

