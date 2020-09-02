UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping been placed on precautionary suspension.
It follows the release of a report by the Auditor-General into a Covid-19 relief benefit scheme.
Democratic Alliance MP Michael Bagraim sits on the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour and says the A-G's report identifies a number of violations.
[In the report] He picks up on a whole lot of issues that are untoward...Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour
We in the public don't know why comissioner Maruping has been put on precuationary suspension...Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour
They only put people on cautionary suspension pending taking disciplinary action against them.Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour
The AG is himself calling for an investigation.Michael Bagraim, DA MP - Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour
The development also comes as government and the ANC tries to deal with widespread allegations of wrongdoing in the spending of Covid-19 relief funds.
