[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track
The 12-year-old-boy visited Japan last year with his parents and well-known Cape Town drift racer Juan Stemmet.
They were attending the 2019 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, the biggest drifting event in the world.
While there, young Muhammad took on the Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, becoming the youngest ever petrolhead to do so.
The drifting prodigy appears to be making a name for himself on the motorsport scene with the guidance of his father and local race organiser, Raziek Rajah.
Freelance motoring journalist Ernest Page says Muhammad's spin around the Ebisu drift track is a milestone many drifting fanatics could only dream of.
What makes it so special that Muhammad went to Ebisu is that that's one of the homes of drifting... It's the holy grail for a lot of that are into the sport.Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor
For him to go and experience that, becoming the youngest ever on that circuit is a big deal.Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor
Page says the young Cape Town boy is getting expert coaching from the likes of Atlantis drift star Shane Green.
He explains that Muhammad is fortunate enough to come from a motorsport family and have strong support in an otherwise prohibitively expensive arena.
Motorsport has and always will be quite expensive.Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor
The concept of drifting is simple: You go around the corner as fast as possible, but make sure you that you're kind of out of control... That's what makes it scary... but fun to do.Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor
The driver's job is to keep the back of the car sideways for as long as possible, make as much some as possible, get as close as possible to the other drivers, and try not to crash.Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor
Listen to Ernest Page in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Sport
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.Read More
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever
She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion.Read More
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopping.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.Read More
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
More from Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond.Read More
Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status
City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace.Read More
UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed he's suspended UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping.Read More
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, directly in contravention of the High Court order issued last week.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
uMthwalume community 'living in fear' after sixth body found in sugarcane fields
The community of uMthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast are living in fear amid concerns that there may be a serial killer in the area.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand'
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things.Read More