Local

[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track

2 September 2020 5:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Japan
Tokyo
Car drifting
Motorsport
drifting
drift track
Ebisu drift track
Muhammad Rajah

Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan.

The 12-year-old-boy visited Japan last year with his parents and well-known Cape Town drift racer Juan Stemmet.

They were attending the 2019 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, the biggest drifting event in the world.

While there, young Muhammad took on the Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, becoming the youngest ever petrolhead to do so.

The drifting prodigy appears to be making a name for himself on the motorsport scene with the guidance of his father and local race organiser, Raziek Rajah.

Freelance motoring journalist Ernest Page says Muhammad's spin around the Ebisu drift track is a milestone many drifting fanatics could only dream of.

What makes it so special that Muhammad went to Ebisu is that that's one of the homes of drifting... It's the holy grail for a lot of that are into the sport.

Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor

For him to go and experience that, becoming the youngest ever on that circuit is a big deal.

Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor

Page says the young Cape Town boy is getting expert coaching from the likes of Atlantis drift star Shane Green.

He explains that Muhammad is fortunate enough to come from a motorsport family and have strong support in an otherwise prohibitively expensive arena.

Motorsport has and always will be quite expensive.

Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor

The concept of drifting is simple: You go around the corner as fast as possible, but make sure you that you're kind of out of control... That's what makes it scary... but fun to do.

Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor

The driver's job is to keep the back of the car sideways for as long as possible, make as much some as possible, get as close as possible to the other drivers, and try not to crash.

Ernest Page, Freelance motoring editor

Listen to Ernest Page in conversation with John Maytham:


2 September 2020 5:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Japan
Tokyo
Car drifting
Motorsport
drifting
drift track
Ebisu drift track
Muhammad Rajah

Share this:
