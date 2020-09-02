Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status
Public buildings in Cape Town could soon become smoke-free as part of plans by the City of Cape Town to move towards smoke-free status.
The city is joining the Healthy Cities Tobacco Campaign in which mayors have committed to preventing non-communicable diseases.
The City of Cape Town wants to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke free lifestyle and workplace,' said the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.
Dr Catherine Egbe, specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the plans.
What they are planning to do will go a long way to help reduce the prevalence of tobacco use.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
The Western Cape has the highest prevalence in the country [of tobacco use] - the second-highest among men, but the highest overall.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
There's no one single way to get people to reduce or stop smoking...Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Having 100% smoke-free public places has been shown to reduce both the initiation of smoking and the perpetuation of smoking by those who are currently smoking and the exposure of non-smokers to second-hand smoke.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Listen as Dr Egbe talks about the City of Cape Town's plans to become a smoke-free city:
