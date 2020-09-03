Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained





In April, Refilwe Moloto spoke to scientist Dr Peter Johnston at the UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. He said the unit had stopped making rain forecasts as they did not have the skills for it, especially for the winter season.

He argued then that rain forecasts generally are not very reliable.

Refilwe Moloto catches up with Dr Johnston to find out if his view still holds.

He argues that it was never stated that very little rain was anticipated,

This is where the concept of forecasting comes in. All I said was that there was no indication that we were going to have above-normal rain, and we have had above normal, and it has been absolutely wonderful. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

However, he says, when forecasting for the Western Cape this is always done cautiously.

Because we just don't have any real skill for the Western Cape forecast. You can say we were wrong and I am happy to accept that, it wasn't me, but the guys who made the forecast, but forecasting is inherently difficult, and so we did get that wrong. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

He notes that in the months until June the province had below-normal rainfall.

Of course, everyone was a little nervous, and so we should have been. If we look at the rainfall over the past 30 years, we had 14 below-normal years, 10 above-normal, and only 6 in the normal range. That's a scary scenario. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

He acknowledges that June, July, and August rainfall levels were above-normal. August, in fact, sizably so and in some areas, August rainfall doubled.

Cape rainfall levels as of 2 September above. Source: City of Cape Town

And what does the future hold?

He says climate change models suggest things will get drier.

It is not just the total rainfall in a year, but the way rain falls in winter. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

He sees the planet is going through a cycle.

The atmosphere is definitely more 'excited', a term we use because of global warming. Ther is more energy in the atmosphere. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Frontal events seem to pass more quickly through Cape Town, the gradient is steeper and the rain is more intense, he suggests.

Therefore it does not last two days like it used to. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

However, he notes the past few weeks have seen a series of frontal systems which have meant two days of rain, then a break, then more rain.

Yesterday we had what is called a cut-off low which we have not had for a while and brings intense rain, and can come at any time of the year. It just rains and rains and rains. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

In a cut-off low rain persists the entire day and he says this is what in fact caused the Laingsburg floods in 1980.

So yesterday's rainfall was an unusual system and does not happen very often. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

He says the 90-95% dam levels currently are fantastic news. And the recent snow means water will continue running into the dams even if the rain stops.

It is a real bonus this year and will really see us through the coming summer and probably the summer after that. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

But the dams only contain such water, so we have to maintain careful water usage, he concludes.

Listen to the interview below: