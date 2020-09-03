I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP





Commissioner Teboho Maruping and top management at the UIF have been placed on precautionary suspension following a recent Auditor-General (AG) probe into a Covid-19 relief benefit scheme.

The AG uncovered evidence of fraud and corruption in the distribution of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) fund.

DA MP Cardo says it's too soon to make assumptions about commissioner Maruping's innocence or guilt.

Cardo says Maruping was always helpful, hard-working, and responsive when presented with UIF cases that needed his attention.

I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about commissioner Maruping's guilt or otherwise or regarding fraud at the UIF. Michael Cardo, DA MP and party spokesman on employment and labour

One shouldn't cast suspicions around his guilt. It's a necessary move that the top management has been suspended, just so the auditors and investigators can go about doing their job properly, unimpeded by andy pressure. Michael Cardo, DA MP and party spokesman on employment and labour

We'll have to wait and see in November when the AG presents his completed reported into fraud and malfeasance at the UIF to see exactly what the extent and scope of the problem has been over the past few months. Michael Cardo, DA MP and party spokesman on employment and labour

It's a bit of a horror show over at the UIF... I've been personally corresponding with commissioner Maruping everyday since March, bringing to his attention various cases. Michael Cardo, DA MP and party spokesman on employment and labour

The Minister had to be seen as taking decisive action... The Ters scheme has been bedeviled with problems since its inception, and so many questions have now been raised by the Auditor General's findings. Michael Cardo, DA MP and party spokesman on employment and labour

