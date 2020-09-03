'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:10
EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:12
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:15
Clip: "I can confirm that I went for a private dinner and not the 'Break your Leg' birthday party that was said by Mr Agrizzi" - Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPS explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at Saps
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
Today at 12:23
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oscar Skommere - National Spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Oscar Skommere - Spokesperson at South African Police Union
Today at 12:34
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teri-Fay Madduff
Jane McNamara
Today at 13:50
The Clothing bank
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niveshen Governer cell
Today at 14:50
Music - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

3 September 2020 10:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
baboons
City of Cape Town
Cape baboon troops
Kataza the baboon
Jenni Trethowen
Baboon management

Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.

While many, including Professor Justin O'Riain, have criticised animal activists who made a case to the City of Cape Town that male baboon Kataza should be returned to his Slangkop troop after being relocated to Tokai, there are many who have expressed unhappiness with the way on which baboon management is implemented in Cape Town.

Jenni Trethowan has been on the ground following the events around Kataza and speaks to Koketso Sachane, standing in for Kieno Kammies.

She reported earlier this morning that Kataza spent the night on the roof of Pollsmoor Prison and this morning moved into the grounds of the US Embassy in Tokai.

She has just reported now that he has made his way to the top of Silvermine and she believes he is once again trying to make his way home.

I think that the whole thing has been really badly handled in terms of decision-making.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

RELATED: 'Kataza was leading a splinter group of baboons'

RELATED: CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza

RELATED: Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back

Trethowan says Cape Town does have urban baboons and it needs to be properly managed.

What we really do need is to have far more education and by-laws so that residents understand their role in what's happening.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

But she says this is currently not happening.

At the moment what we have got, is a situation where, if anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised. So in Kataza's case, he has been identified and tagged as a 'raiding' baboon and if he doesn't mend his ways he will be killed or relocated instead of being killed.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

She says, in fact, the entire baboon management programme needs to be reviewed.

Human related issues need to be addressed and not just blame the baboons the whole time.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

The Baboon Technical Team (BTT) guidelines state that any baboon who urban forages - which they term 'raiding' - 3 times within a month may be killed.

What is the solution, asks Koketso? He cites a possible problem being that humans have built far more in recent years in areas inhabited by baboons, while on the other hand, you have baboons making their way into areas that are densely populated.

Where do we strike that balance, he asks?

Trethowan agrees there has been increased human encroachment on baboon habitats but says there is a bigger issue.

Over the past few years, the management of baboons to keep them from entering the urban edge has had a sole focus on chasing the baboons in a very aggressive manner to establish this 'landscape of fear'.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

The BTT 'landscape of fear' strategy to try and keep baboons out of human-occupied areas means the baboons are increasingly being confined to smaller and smaller home range areas, she explains.

They are kept under this incredible duress and stress of being paintballed throughout the day to keep them moving.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

She says humans throw away huge amounts of food and the baboons know this.

It would help hugely if all the residents made every effort to reduce attractants.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

But to go back a step, after all this long time, and I've been doing this for 30 years so I am really a tired old war-horse by now, there are still no by-laws that are specific to the management of baboon and human areas or interface.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

This would enable the education and enforcement of baboon-proofing protocols for new residents moving int these areas, she adds.

Tamper-proof bins are meant to be provided to residents in these areas by the City.

There are no baboon-proof bins available in the City of Cape Town....it is really hard for the rangers to keep them on the matter when the baboons know they can get really high calorific rewards by running down and grabbing them.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

A multi-pronged approach is needed for the management of baboons and the human-baboon interface, she insists.

We need a comprehensive management approach and the City needs to engage with all of its roleplayers. They cannot selectively decide who they are going to work with and who they are not.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

The current protocol systems need to be revised which criminalises baboons, she adds.

Trethowan is very unhappy with the way the City has managed recent events

I think Kataza has been found guilty on false pretenses. He is no worse a raiding baboon than any others in the Slagkop troop.

Jenni Trethowan, Activist - Baboon Matters

Moving Kataza did not change anything in the Slangkop area, she says.

Listen to Jenni Trethowan below in the audio clip:


