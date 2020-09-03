Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA





Farm attacks and the murders of farmers should not be labelled "white genocide" according to the African National Congress (ANC).

The issue of farm attacks was at the centre of a debate in Parliament earlier this week following a request by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela said that the focus should be on how such attacks threaten the economy and food security and that discussing them in a context of white genocide was 'ludicrous' and a false narrative.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Wasanga Mehana, Agri SA's Tommie Esterhuyse says it's simply not true that white people are the sole targets of farm attacks:

More or less 45% of farm attacks are on workers or emerging farmers or even black commercial farmers. Tommie Esterhuyse, Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety - Agri SA

RELATED: Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

In July the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement embarked on a peaceful march to Parliament calling for more to be done to stop farm attacks.

The march came after the Democratic Alliance in June released its fifteen point plan to tackle the 'scourge' of attacks on farmers.

What's important is that if we do have protest action, we do it within the limits of the law. Tommie Esterhuyse, Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety - Agri SA

We will have to make sure that we do stay safe on farms, that is inclusive of our personnel and workers. Tommie Esterhuyse, Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety - Agri SA

While some say farm attacks should not be viewed as a normal crime, others have warned that the matter should not be politicised.

Listen to the full conversation below: