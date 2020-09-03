What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?





It's been a difficult couple of months for the Proteas.

There was the Lungi Ngidi #BLM controversy coupled with numerous claims by former Protea players of racism by national selectors and the likes of former captains Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers.

However, it seems a recent 'culture camp' in Skukuza attended by a 32-man high-performance squad last month has ironed out many of the issues.

Sports writer Stuart Hess gave CapeTalk's Africa Melane some insight into what went on at the camp:

A lot of extensive discussions...around a new team identity, philosophy, just to understand each other and everyone's different backgrounds. Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

There's been a lot of controversy around transformation and racism, prejudice within South African cricket... Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

This particular team, lead by manager Khomotso Volvo Masubelele just wanted to break free of all the drama...and really have some frank discussions with each other. Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

Belonging ✅

Empathy ✅

Respect ✅



Lungi Ngidi, who was part of a culture camp organised by Cricket South Africa last month, on 🇿🇦's new core values focusing on a more inclusive team environment. pic.twitter.com/jgCq7c1enF — ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2020

