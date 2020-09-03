Streaming issues? Report here
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

3 September 2020 11:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
Proteas
ICC
culture camp

Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.

It's been a difficult couple of months for the Proteas.

There was the Lungi Ngidi #BLM controversy coupled with numerous claims by former Protea players of racism by national selectors and the likes of former captains Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers.

However, it seems a recent 'culture camp' in Skukuza attended by a 32-man high-performance squad last month has ironed out many of the issues.

Sports writer Stuart Hess gave CapeTalk's Africa Melane some insight into what went on at the camp:

A lot of extensive discussions...around a new team identity, philosophy, just to understand each other and everyone's different backgrounds.

Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

There's been a lot of controversy around transformation and racism, prejudice within South African cricket...

Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

This particular team, lead by manager Khomotso Volvo Masubelele just wanted to break free of all the drama...and really have some frank discussions with each other.

Stuart Hess, Sports reporter - Independent Newspapers

Listen to the full conversation below:


3 September 2020 11:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
Proteas
ICC
culture camp

