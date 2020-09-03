UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind





The University of Cape Town (UCT) is the best university in Africa, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) with Table Mountain in the background.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE) is one of the world’s three most reputed global rankings of universities and the largest by far.

Every year it ranks at least 1500 universities in 93 countries.

UCT is the world’s 155th best university, according to THE.

UCT is followed by the University of the Witwatersrand and Stellenbosch University as the second- and third best universities on the Continent.

Theological seminary of the University of Stellenbosch (USB).

Ten best universities in the world:

University of Oxford (UK)

Stanford University (USA)

Harvard University (USA)

California Institute of Technology (USA)

University of Cambridge (UK)

University of California, Berkeley (USA)

Yale University (USA)

Princeton University (USA)

University of Chicago (USA)

