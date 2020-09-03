Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops





The two quarantine and isolation sites are part of the organisation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has already claimed the lives of 193 SAPS members.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says the facilities will provide immediate testing and screening.

The identified facilities currently serve as basic police training institutions and they are, SAPS Tshwane Academy in Pretoria and the SAPS Bishop Lavis Academy in Cape Town.

According to Naidoo, the sites will be repurposed post-Covid-19 and will be used as dedicated hospitals for police officers.

Out of 195,000 police members, over 15,000 members have tested positive for Covid-19, 11,000 of which have already recovered.

At least 193 police officers have died due to the virus.

There's a long term strategy in mind. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson

Post Covid-19, this facility is going to be turned into a fully-fledged hospital that can accommodate 160 patients, only intended for policemen and women of the organisation. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson

We are still very much in Covid-19, in the pandemic... It's not too late. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson

The South African Police Union (Sapu) has welcomed the opening of the facilities and says more of them are needed across the country.

Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere says the facilities will be helpful for those SAPS members who cannot afford private quarantine facilities.

As a union, this is one of the resources which we have been calling for. We appreciate it and welcome it. Oscar Skommere, National Spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)

The facility itself comes in handy and it will benefit our members, more espcially. Oscar Skommere, National Spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)

