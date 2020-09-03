[PICS & VIDEOS] Kataza making his way from Tokai back up SIlvermine on Thursday





Kataza the baboon has caused public outcry in Cape Town is on the move again on Thursday.

Activists and citizens reported that he spent Wednesday night on the roof of Pollsmoor Prsion and then on Thursday morning moved into the grounds of the US Embassy in Tokai. From there it has been reported he began moving up Silvermine.

Kataza filmed before his ascent up Silvermine on Thursday. Video: Odette Howell pic.twitter.com/gS9ffMu2Ov — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020

Kataza on Silvermen, Thursday by Odette Howell

Kataza on Wednesday looks for safety in a tree in Tokai. pic.twitter.com/ViXpX8PzGo — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020

Image by Luana Pasani. Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

Kataza moving along Steenberg road on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/oLnRuNncss — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020

kataza in Tokai on Thursday by Odette Howell

Image: Kataza in Tokai by Odette Howell

Photographs and videos by Odette Howell and Luana Pasanisi.