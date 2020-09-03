[PICS & VIDEOS] Kataza making his way from Tokai back up SIlvermine on Thursday
Kataza the baboon has caused public outcry in Cape Town is on the move again on Thursday.
Activists and citizens reported that he spent Wednesday night on the roof of Pollsmoor Prsion and then on Thursday morning moved into the grounds of the US Embassy in Tokai. From there it has been reported he began moving up Silvermine.
RELATED: 'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan
Kataza filmed before his ascent up Silvermine on Thursday. Video: Odette Howell pic.twitter.com/gS9ffMu2Ov— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020
Kataza on Wednesday looks for safety in a tree in Tokai. pic.twitter.com/ViXpX8PzGo— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020
Kataza moving along Steenberg road on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/oLnRuNncss— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) September 3, 2020
Photographs and videos by Odette Howell and Luana Pasanisi.
More from Local
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.Read More
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?
Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.Read More
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.Read More
Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA
The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".Read More
'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan
Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.Read More
Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained
Recent snowfalls are a bonus, even more water will flow int the dams even if there is no rain, says scientist Dr Peter Johnstone.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More