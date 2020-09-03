Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out





Insurer Santam's reported that its headline earnings per share fell by a third for the period ended 30 June.

Earnings per share plunged 98%.

Still, the group says it's reported "solid operational results" under very difficult economic circumstances, exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing court case over Sanlam's decision to decline business interruption claims related to the lockdown.

In July the company announced it had set aside R1 billion to provide relief to some clients while waiting for judgement to be handed down.

On The Money Show, Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts agrees that the court challenge is a watershed test case for South Africa.

This is not a case of Santam trying to use fine print to get out of claims... I think it is really important for everyone that we get legal clarity on this. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We must understand that we're not in isolation here in South Africa... there are many, many similar cases going on internationally... Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

As Santam we are really proud of the fact that we managed to pay R950 million by yesterday [2 September] in the bank accounts of our policy holders that are very much affected by the lockdown.... There are a couple of policy holders that we still need to finalise, but we are almost done. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Is Santam resilient enough to deal with the implications if the judgment (expected by 15 November) goes against it?

We would like to think that our re-insurers will support us in this, but it is very dependent on the nature of the judgment. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We've run some scenarios on our capital and we're comfortable that we will be solvent... Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Listen to the conversation with the Santam CEO below:

