First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
First Thursdays is back!
The coordinated programme of galleries, restaurants and bars that extend their opening hours to the public on the first Thursday of the month was on pause for half a year – along with much of the rest of locked down South Africa.
There will initially be fewer participating venues than before while businesses test the new format and ensure a safe environment.
Koketso Sachane (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun – it’s great, as long as you wear a mask… Come and have fun! Come to town! It’s going to be a great night; the weather is clearing up…Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
All the venues have safety protocols in place… People are expecting that… It’s the new normal – we can’t stay locked up forever in our homes. We need to go out, and go out responsibly…Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Wear your mask – we’re not expecting a lot from you… the venues are going to be organised to do that [social distancing] … The vibe on First Thursdays! We want it back, but we need to act responsibly.Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
