First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
CCID
First Thursdays
Tasso Evangelinos
Koketso Sachane
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
covid-19 in western cape
Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID)
covid-19 in cape town

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Related article: Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

First Thursdays is back!

The coordinated programme of galleries, restaurants and bars that extend their opening hours to the public on the first Thursday of the month was on pause for half a year – along with much of the rest of locked down South Africa.

There will initially be fewer participating venues than before while businesses test the new format and ensure a safe environment.

Koketso Sachane (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

First Thursdays!

People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun – it’s great, as long as you wear a mask… Come and have fun! Come to town! It’s going to be a great night; the weather is clearing up…

Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

All the venues have safety protocols in place… People are expecting that… It’s the new normal – we can’t stay locked up forever in our homes. We need to go out, and go out responsibly…

Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Wear your mask – we’re not expecting a lot from you… the venues are going to be organised to do that [social distancing] … The vibe on First Thursdays! We want it back, but we need to act responsibly.

Tasso Evangelinos, CEO - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


