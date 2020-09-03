Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Zuma's lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission

3 September 2020 4:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Eric Mabuza
Former president
Karyn Maughan
Zondo state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
Zondo commission of inquiry
Zuma's lawyer

It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.

Zuma's legal team has hinted that the former statesman may not return to the inquiry at all, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma is due to appear before the Zondo Commission between 21 and 25 September 2020.

However, his lawyer, Eric Mabuza, says Zuma is seeking legal advice on the implications of new inquiry regulations before participating any further.

The new rules, implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa, allow law enforcement agencies to directly access information and evidence presented at the inquiry.

The regulations could see investigators speed up state capture prosecutions, explains Maughan.

In a statement, Mabuza has dropped strong hints that Zuma doesn't plan to appear before the inquiry again.

The lawyer has also said that Zuma is too busy preparing for his corruption trial, in addition to other concerns.

Jaco Zuma's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, has been saying that has "concerns" about the recent amendments to the inquiry regulations... that's in relation to the increased cooperation between the NPA and the inquiry.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Mabuza says he is seeking legal advice on that... and that it may in fact impact "on his further participation in the inquiry".

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

He may very well choose not to come. Of course, the big question is, what will he do if he's subpoenaed?

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

As the leader of the country at the time when these issues [of state capture] where taking place, it's obviously pivotal that the inquiry hears from Jacob Zuma as to his response to these allegations against him.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Zuma says that he's got his own issues to deal with. He's got his corruption case coming up, which he needs to prepare for; he has concerns about Covid-19 because he's an elderly person with diabetes.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

He's really suggesting that these amendments may in fact cause him to make a decision not to pitch.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
