CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
A local health technology start-up is celebrating after winning a prestigious contract with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.
Signapps will provide its messaging software to medical teams as a service communication platform to assist with clinical communication
The contact is worth £3 million (R66m) and will run for two years with the opportunity to extend for a further year.
CEO Andrew Davies told CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane more about the deal.
Imagine a WhatsApp group chat between teams, but the WhatsApp is very specifically focused on the patient, we call it a patient thread.Andrew Davies, CEO - Signapps
It's really an enabling a mobile, real-time, collaborative space for the care teams to converse about the care of the patientAndrew Davies, CEO - Signapps
We put the patient at the centre of everything on the platform.Andrew Davies, CEO - Signapps
Launched three years ago, Signapps is currently used in public and private healthcare facilities across the country and within government hospitals to keep healthcare workers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
