The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 18:50
EY is offering free MBAs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ashwin Goolab - Consulting Partner at EY Africa, India & Middle East
Today at 19:08
Comair will hopefully begin flying again in December
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service

3 September 2020 4:51 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
NHS
Synapps
tech start up

The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...

A local health technology start-up is celebrating after winning a prestigious contract with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

Signapps will provide its messaging software to medical teams as a service communication platform to assist with clinical communication

The contact is worth £3 million (R66m) and will run for two years with the opportunity to extend for a further year.

CEO Andrew Davies told CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane more about the deal.

Imagine a WhatsApp group chat between teams, but the WhatsApp is very specifically focused on the patient, we call it a patient thread.

Andrew Davies, CEO - Signapps

It's really an enabling a mobile, real-time, collaborative space for the care teams to converse about the care of the patient

Andrew Davies, CEO - Signapps

We put the patient at the centre of everything on the platform.

Andrew Davies, CEO - Signapps

Launched three years ago, Signapps is currently used in public and private healthcare facilities across the country and within government hospitals to keep healthcare workers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find out more about Synapps by clicking below:


octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops

3 September 2020 2:18 PM

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.

bradley-thorson-with-kataza-on-thursday-silvermine-cropjpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Kataza making his way from Tokai back up SIlvermine on Thursday

3 September 2020 1:25 PM

Photographs and videos show the baboon who was relocated from his Slangkop troop to Tokai, determined to find his way home.

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

3 September 2020 11:58 AM

Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

agrisajpg

Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA

3 September 2020 11:17 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".

Baboon Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

3 September 2020 10:55 AM

Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.

Downpour rain black umbrella 123rf weather 123rWeather

Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained

3 September 2020 10:29 AM

Recent snowfalls are a bonus, even more water will flow int the dams even if there is no rain, says scientist Dr Peter Johnstone.

191128powerjpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

3 September 2020 9:21 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

billboard-advertisingjpg

CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising

1 September 2020 7:42 PM

The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.

adelejpg

Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020 5:04 PM

John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

kruger-shalatijpg

Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?

1 September 2020 10:58 AM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...

Texel sheep at agricultural animal exhibition 123rf

[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million

1 September 2020 10:30 AM

Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000.

john-kani-1jpg

John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:35 AM

South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"

Black Panther movie poster

Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer

29 August 2020 8:14 AM

The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

hendrikpng

SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal

28 August 2020 11:57 AM

South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

little-girl-found-floating-in-the-ocean-off-cost-of-greecepng

[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty

28 August 2020 11:38 AM

A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn.

