Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
Restaurant industry calls for clarity on level 2
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 05:46
A poem for Steve Biko
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Frank Meintjies - at Poet
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Nomu brings the Lockdown #LoveIn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Co-Founder at Nomu Brands
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa : [INSERT TOPIC HERE]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW:Dep Min of Labour on what now for UIF?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Boitumelo Moloi - Dep. Min. of Employment and Labour
Today at 07:20
DA holds policy conference as it faces another internal battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Lecturer In Dept Of Political at Unisa
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Hope with Every Step - Running 600km to fight child hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kabelo Mabelane
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 08:21
Reminder to take part in Santa Shoebox Project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Zelezniak - CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project
Today at 08:45
Actor received R5 from the UIF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adrian Galley - Actor, Screenwriter and Journalist at ...
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to keep your fibre going during loadshedding
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 10:45
Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wido Schnabel
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Business
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
British Airways
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
kulula.com
Lockdown
COVID-19
BRP
Business Rescue Plan
Comair business rescue

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

Kulula.com operator Comair is hoping to be back in the skies in December.

The company also operates British Airways in South Africa.

Comair went into business rescue in May, after flights were grounded at the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Now that its business rescue plan has been published, creditors and shareholders have until 18 September to give their approval.

Kulula plane. Image: kulula.com on Facebook

The airline says the workforce would be reduced by 400 employees through voluntary retrenchment and early retirement programmes.

However, implementation of the plan would result in "the saving of a significant number of jobs through the avoidance of a liquidation".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA Flyer Magazine.

The date at the beginning of the lockdown was November, and all credit to Comair that they're still looking to get back in the air from early December...

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It's an incredibly difficult time for any airline - the most dangerous patch they will face is not during the lockdown when they're sitting on the ground not burning fuel or anything else, but when they get back in the air and if they suddenly find that they're flying 45/50% loads then they'll be burning money faster than they ever did.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Leitch also discusses reports of the Ethiopian Airlines Group's interest in supporting beleagured South African Airways (SAA).

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted


3 September 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
British Airways
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
kulula.com
Lockdown
COVID-19
BRP
Business Rescue Plan
Comair business rescue

More from Business

Missing Image Placeholder

Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop

3 September 2020 7:26 PM

'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santam logo

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

3 September 2020 6:38 PM

Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide

2 September 2020 7:33 PM

Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income

2 September 2020 7:12 PM

Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

2 September 2020 6:54 PM

What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC

2 September 2020 2:26 PM

"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service

3 September 2020 4:51 PM

The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops

3 September 2020 2:18 PM

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bradley-thorson-with-kataza-on-thursday-silvermine-cropjpeg

[PICS & VIDEOS] Kataza making his way from Tokai back up SIlvermine on Thursday

3 September 2020 1:25 PM

Photographs and videos show the baboon who was relocated from his Slangkop troop to Tokai, determined to find his way home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

3 September 2020 11:58 AM

Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

agrisajpg

Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA

3 September 2020 11:17 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baboon Kataza walks past the memorial to slain Franziska Blochliger in Tokai

'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan

3 September 2020 10:55 AM

Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Downpour rain black umbrella 123rf weather 123rWeather

Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained

3 September 2020 10:29 AM

Recent snowfalls are a bonus, even more water will flow int the dams even if there is no rain, says scientist Dr Peter Johnstone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

eSwatini PM: SA could have done more to help neighbours in fight against COVID

3 September 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: It's looking fine for Friday

3 September 2020 7:54 PM

DA: Charges against Moodey based on evidence, including tape recordings

3 September 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA