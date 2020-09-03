Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
Kulula.com operator Comair is hoping to be back in the skies in December.
The company also operates British Airways in South Africa.
Comair went into business rescue in May, after flights were grounded at the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Now that its business rescue plan has been published, creditors and shareholders have until 18 September to give their approval.
The airline says the workforce would be reduced by 400 employees through voluntary retrenchment and early retirement programmes.
However, implementation of the plan would result in "the saving of a significant number of jobs through the avoidance of a liquidation".
Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
The date at the beginning of the lockdown was November, and all credit to Comair that they're still looking to get back in the air from early December...Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It's an incredibly difficult time for any airline - the most dangerous patch they will face is not during the lockdown when they're sitting on the ground not burning fuel or anything else, but when they get back in the air and if they suddenly find that they're flying 45/50% loads then they'll be burning money faster than they ever did.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Leitch also discusses reports of the Ethiopian Airlines Group's interest in supporting beleagured South African Airways (SAA).
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
