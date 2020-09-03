Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
A new documentary comes to Netflix this month detailing the extraordinary relationship between a Cape Town filmmaker and a common octopus.
My Octopus Teacher is the story of Craig Foster's unique friendship and interaction with an animal he discovered while free-diving in the waters off Simonstown.
Shot over eight years, with 3000 hours of footage, the movie documents Fosters own rediscovery of a sense of wonder and connection to the natural world that he had almost lost as he struggled with burnout and depression.
Foster and film director Pippa Erlich joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson to talk about the documentary
We are separated from octopuses by a couple of hundred million years of evolution, they say it's the closest thing to an alien in many ways...Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
But if you actually look and the neural makeup of octopuses and certain mammals you will find it's quite similar to the human being.Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
They are curious like we are, they build homes, they have strategies when they move around the sea forest.Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
They're not that unlike humans...Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
The film has received eight nominations for the Jackson Wild Media Awards, one of the most significant natural film competitions in the world.
It airs on Netflix on Monday 7 September.
Find out more about Craig's extraordinary relationship with the octopus by clicking below:
More from World
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...Read More
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million
Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal
South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.Read More
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty
A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn.Read More
More from Local
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.Read More
[PICS & VIDEOS] Kataza making his way from Tokai back up SIlvermine on Thursday
Photographs and videos show the baboon who was relocated from his Slangkop troop to Tokai, determined to find his way home.Read More
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?
Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.Read More
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.Read More
Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA
The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".Read More
'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan
Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.Read More
Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained
Recent snowfalls are a bonus, even more water will flow int the dams even if there is no rain, says scientist Dr Peter Johnstone.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
More from Entertainment
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...Read More