Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story





A new documentary comes to Netflix this month detailing the extraordinary relationship between a Cape Town filmmaker and a common octopus.

My Octopus Teacher is the story of Craig Foster's unique friendship and interaction with an animal he discovered while free-diving in the waters off Simonstown.

Shot over eight years, with 3000 hours of footage, the movie documents Fosters own rediscovery of a sense of wonder and connection to the natural world that he had almost lost as he struggled with burnout and depression.

Foster and film director Pippa Erlich joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson to talk about the documentary

We are separated from octopuses by a couple of hundred million years of evolution, they say it's the closest thing to an alien in many ways... Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

But if you actually look and the neural makeup of octopuses and certain mammals you will find it's quite similar to the human being. Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

They are curious like we are, they build homes, they have strategies when they move around the sea forest. Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

They're not that unlike humans... Craig Foster, Documentary filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

The film has received eight nominations for the Jackson Wild Media Awards, one of the most significant natural film competitions in the world.

It airs on Netflix on Monday 7 September.

