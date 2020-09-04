Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5
Despite paying UIF contributions during his three-year stint with a local theatre management company, R5 is all the freelance artist got.
After 3 seasons at the Baxter Theatre - with UIF contribution deducted every week - my application for benefits was approved. I got a once off payout of R5.— Adrian Galley (@ACGalley) September 3, 2020
Many freelancers and independent contractors are not covered by the UIF relief schemes, Galley laments.
Minister Thulas Nxesi said freelancers fall outside of the safety net provided by the UIF.Adrian Galley, actor, writer and journalist
Notwithstanding the fact that certain theatre management insists on engaging freelance actors on pseudo-employment contracts which actually offer none of the protections of labour law, but they do require a UIF contribution.Adrian Galley, actor, writer and journalist
So I put it to the test recently. I made my application because I had been in a long-running theatre production.Adrian Galley, actor, writer and journalist
I was successful... I got R5.Adrian Galley, actor, writer and journalist
Listen to Adrian Galley in conversation Refilwe Moloto:
