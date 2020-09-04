DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party





The Democratic Alliance is holding an online national policy conference this weekend.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The conference, originally scheduled for April, was postponed due to the lockdown.

Kwazulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli is challenging interim leader John Steenhuisen to head the party.

Mbali Ntuli officially announced her decision to run for the leadership role of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

The third contender, Gauteng leader John Moodey, resigned from the DA this week.

Moodey says the dominance of white conservatives and the purging of black leaders is partly why he quit.

The DA claims he is trying to evade serious charges of misconduct.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

It appears that John Steenhuisen is in the dominant position… Since the lockdown, normal campaigning was impossible. Because he is the acting leader, it gives him an advantage… a contributing factor for John Moodey’s resignation… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

Mbali Ntuli is in the same position. But she’s insisting on a debate… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

With last year’s election, Moodey was overseen as the DA’s Premier candidate for Gauteng. It went to Solly Msimanga… It’s very strange that a provincial leader, like John Moodey, wasn’t nominated as the Premier candidate… The same applies to Abel Tau - the regional DA leader in Tshwane - he was overseen twice as Mayoral candidate. Solly Msimanga became the mayor and later Stevens Mokgalapa… Ironically… they were replaced by black people… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

Gwen Ngwenya returned after Mmusi Maimane’s departure. She’s now again in charge of the DA’s policy unit. She’s promoting the more old-fashioned, liberal approach… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

Democratic Alliance MP Gwen Ngwenya. Picture: @GwenNgwenya/Twitter

We should be careful of simplifying the situation as something either white or black. Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

The growth potential of the DA… the main focus [besides Ngwenya’s liberal vision] will have to be on socio-economic equality, the legacy of apartheid… the real challenge for the DA will be to find a position including both… they aren’t mutually exclusive. Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.