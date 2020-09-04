Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Internet
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
Power supply
World Wide Worx
Wi-Fi
FIBRE
Koketso Sachane
Bryan Turner
inverter
Uninterruptible Power Supply
UPS

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Many South Africans are still working from home while some school children and university students are still (trying to) study online.

Load shedding is making an already difficult situation even more challenging.

So, how do we keep ourselves connected to the internet, the lifeblood of the locked-down economy?

When the internet goes down, blood pressure goes up.

For those lucky enough to have a fibre connection, a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) is one solution.

Koketso Sachane (in for Kieno Kammies) asks World Wide Worx’s Bryan Turner how it works and how to get one.

ISPs have their own Uninterrupted Power Supplies… Luckily, as long as you have power, a fibre connection will remain uninterrupted during a power outage.

Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

A UPS is just a battery… that charges while the power is going. As soon as it cuts, it immediately switches to battery – power supply remains uninterrupted… When the power trips it’ll be like nothing happened…

Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

They go from anywhere between R700 and R3000…

Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

If you want to also power your TV… I rather recommend an inverter…

Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

A 1000 volt-amps UPS should work for about three or four hours.

Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


