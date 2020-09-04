Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices





The firms supplied the South African Police Service (SAPS) with grossly inflated masks and sanitizers.

In some cases, prices were inflated by as much as 125%.

The cases were referred to the tribunal by the Competition Commission.

The commission's Makgale Mohlala says SAPS was under pressure to procure PPE at the time due to an urgent shortage.

According to Mohlala, the Competition Commission will be collaborating with the Auditor General of South Africa, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and National Treasury to deal with cases of excessive pricing against the State.

Let me just clarify that we are not prosecuting irregular procurement, we are prosecuting excessive pricing Makgale Mohlala, Manager - Cartels Division at Competition Commision

The State procured masks and sanitizers from these companies, and these companies charged them excessively. The margins are very high. Makgale Mohlala, Manager - Cartels Division at Competition Commision

The complaint we received was from the South African Police Service (SAPS). Makgale Mohlala, Manager - Cartels Division at Competition Commision

