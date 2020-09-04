Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land... 4 September 2020 4:48 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all Local
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma's lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world's best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world's most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof

4 September 2020 4:48 PM

Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land occupations.

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Cash money rands

Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5

4 September 2020 10:04 AM

Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

191128powerjpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

4 September 2020 9:31 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Missing Image Placeholder

CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service

3 September 2020 4:51 PM

The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops

3 September 2020 2:18 PM

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

clothing-pixabayjpg

Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop

3 September 2020 7:26 PM

'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.

santam logo

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

3 September 2020 6:38 PM

Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide

2 September 2020 7:33 PM

Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

2 September 2020 10:59 AM

Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

property-moneyjpg

It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

jurgen-madibajpg

'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'

1 September 2020 10:42 AM

German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday.

David Klatzow Knysna fires

Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

longest-thumb-twitterpng

[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?

31 August 2020 1:10 PM

Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

master-kg-2png

Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame

2 September 2020 12:44 PM

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.

gang888jpg

Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA

2 September 2020 12:09 PM

Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.

adelejpg

Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020 5:04 PM

John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.

santanajpg

Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list

1 September 2020 12:41 PM

Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.

longest-thumb-twitterpng

[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?

31 August 2020 1:10 PM

Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.

john-kani-1jpg

John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 10:35 AM

South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"

Black Panther movie poster

Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer

29 August 2020 8:14 AM

The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

