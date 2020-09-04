CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
CapeTalk will be off the air tomorrow (Saturday) from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm as a result of compulsory maintenance on our transmitter at Klipheuwel.
Programming continues as normal - you won’t hear us on the radio, but you can still “tune in” online, on the app or on DStv channel 885.
Sorry about that!
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof
Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land occupations.Read More
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices
The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5
Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.Read More
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.Read More
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service
The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out...Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
Police union welcomes dedicated Covid-19 quarantine facilities for cops
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided dedicated quarantine facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape for its members.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the indexRead More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'
German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday.Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 million views on YouTube.Read More
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.Read More
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.Read More
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter"Read More
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer
The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More