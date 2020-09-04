Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof





Prof Boggenpoel says landless and homeless people also have legislative protections which authorities need to recognise.

She says the debate surrounding land occupation is a complex one, which cannot be reduced to right and wrong.

RELATED: City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions

The professor also says she's concerned by how unlawful occupiers are treated by law enforcement officials.

She's written an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick, about the importance of upholding laws that safeguard all constitutional rights, including human dignity.

I'm concerned about the way in which we deal with unlawful occupation, given the fact that we've got quite a substantive body of legislative protection, grounded in the Constitution. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, Chair - South African Research Chair in Property Law

I think we should be careful to not just make it a simplistic question of whether land invasions are wrong or whether they justify a certain amount of conduct... and whether they are politically charged. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, Chair - South African Research Chair in Property Law

It's important for the country to ask these questions about why land invasions are taking place... We should be addressing the symptom of the problem, but also the cause of the problem. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, Chair - South African Research Chair in Property Law

I think this is a very difficult and complex issue... when we have a conversation about the protection of property rights... vis-à-vis what has been deemed land invasions... I think we should be very careful about what it is we are talking about. Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel, Chair - South African Research Chair in Property Law

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: