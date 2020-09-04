John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
- Playing Nice by JP Delaney
- The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste
- The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency by Sarah Blaskey
Listen to John's full review below:
More from Lifestyle
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000
For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.Read More
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history'
German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday.Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world?
Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb.Read More