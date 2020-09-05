UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss





The researchers want to use the data from the study to help improve the medical management and support given to families affected by hearing loss.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, the project manager of the Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology, says the African population has been understudied in terms of hearing loss.

To mark Deaf Awareness month, Dr. de Kock chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about hearing loss and genetic deafness.

There are many genes that have been found to cause hearing loss but most of these genes have been studied in people from European and Asian descent. Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

The African population has been understudied in terms of hearing loss. Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

A person with hearing loss might be the first and only person affected in their family. Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

We've seen that most parents do not have hearing loss themselves, but each of them will often carry the gene that's not working properly for hearing. Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

So far, there's no indication that there's a higher prevalence of hearing loss in certain ethnic groups but certain populations have been studied more than others. Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: