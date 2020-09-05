UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land... 4 September 2020 4:48 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
View all Local
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss

5 September 2020 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
hearing loss
UCT study
genetic deafness

A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.

The researchers want to use the data from the study to help improve the medical management and support given to families affected by hearing loss.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, the project manager of the Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology, says the African population has been understudied in terms of hearing loss.

To mark Deaf Awareness month, Dr. de Kock chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about hearing loss and genetic deafness.

There are many genes that have been found to cause hearing loss but most of these genes have been studied in people from European and Asian descent.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

The African population has been understudied in terms of hearing loss.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

A person with hearing loss might be the first and only person affected in their family.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

We've seen that most parents do not have hearing loss themselves, but each of them will often carry the gene that's not working properly for hearing.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

So far, there's no indication that there's a higher prevalence of hearing loss in certain ethnic groups but certain populations have been studied more than others.

Dr. Carmen de Kock, Project Manager - Human Genetics Division at UCT's Department of Pathology

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


5 September 2020 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
hearing loss
UCT study
genetic deafness

More from Local

sanele-xaba-modelpng

Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism

5 September 2020 1:33 PM

Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals

5 September 2020 12:20 PM

A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

5 September 2020 10:00 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof

4 September 2020 4:48 PM

Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land occupations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5

4 September 2020 10:04 AM

Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

octjpg

Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story

3 September 2020 5:22 PM

Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

Local Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

It ended in tears! Sundowns snatches PSL title from under Chiefs' nose

5 September 2020 6:03 PM

Trump cracks down on anti-racism training as 'propaganda'

5 September 2020 5:43 PM

DA resolves to adopt a social market economy

5 September 2020 2:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA