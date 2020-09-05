Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism





He says his work as a model, actor, and activist is changing the narrative on how people with albinism are perceived in society and media.

Xaba was scouted by an agent when he was a teenager, at a time when he was battling with bullying and coming to terms with his identity.

The highly sought-after model says his mother raised him to believe that "albinism is just another shade of black."

Xaba opens up about his inspiring journey on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.

I was scouted while I was in high school... I was still 16 years old. I didn't believe [I could do it]. I had braces and acne. Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model

My first job was the Durban July... I was very hesitant in the beginning. Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model

In matric, I had to choose between swimming and modeling and I decided to continue with the modeling... I realised that there was much more that I needed to do in the industry. Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model

I wanted to use my voice and change the narrative on how people with albinism are being perceived in society and media. Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model

No, I'm not an albino. I'm a black man. I have albinism. This is a skin condition. It's not a race. Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model

Listen to him chat to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast: