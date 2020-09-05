Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism
He says his work as a model, actor, and activist is changing the narrative on how people with albinism are perceived in society and media.
Xaba was scouted by an agent when he was a teenager, at a time when he was battling with bullying and coming to terms with his identity.
The highly sought-after model says his mother raised him to believe that "albinism is just another shade of black."
Xaba opens up about his inspiring journey on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.
I was scouted while I was in high school... I was still 16 years old. I didn't believe [I could do it]. I had braces and acne.Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model
My first job was the Durban July... I was very hesitant in the beginning.Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model
In matric, I had to choose between swimming and modeling and I decided to continue with the modeling... I realised that there was much more that I needed to do in the industry.Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model
I wanted to use my voice and change the narrative on how people with albinism are being perceived in society and media.Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model
No, I'm not an albino. I'm a black man. I have albinism. This is a skin condition. It's not a race.Sanele Xaba , Actor, writer, and international model
Listen to him chat to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast:
