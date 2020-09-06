Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
Street food and the city: What does Cape Town's bylaws say about informal food vendors?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Free the Food trucks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zaheera Seedat - Secretary of the Executive Committee at Cape Town Food Truck Association
Today at 21:45
Potential of informal food vendors
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof lucy Anelich
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 6 September 2020 11:58 AM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
View all Local
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SARS
Tax return
e-filing
Marc Sevitz
taxpayer
TaxTim SA
Tax law
tax error
draft law

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

The proposed legislation, in the Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill (TALAB), will give South African Revenue Service (SARS) power to criminally prosecute tax offences.

Sevitz, the co-founder at TaxTim SA, says the legislation criminalises inadvertent errors on tax returns.

If taxpayers are prosecuted and found guilty, they could spend up to two years behind bars.

Sevitz says the draft laws should be aimed at willful tax evaders and not compliant taxpayers who make minor mistakes.

This is scary for a lot of people. People who aren't familiar with filing their returns are [fearful] of making a mistake.

Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

South African taxpayers are very compliant... This doesn't espouse a lot of taxpayers in people doing their returns.

Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

What these draft changes are trying to do is to... say, 'If you've made a mistake, we're going to look at that mistake and [whether] you potentially tried to lie and we're going to penalise you on that'.

Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

It's really unfair because often taxpayers are not always looking at their return 100% correctly. They do make mistakes, or get the wrong document, or enter a 0 when there should have been a 1... a whole host of mistakes can be made.

Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

For SARS to penalise that and not really look at it as just a mistake doesn't really sit well. Taxpayers would be affected.

Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


6 September 2020 10:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SARS
Tax return
e-filing
Marc Sevitz
taxpayer
TaxTim SA
Tax law
tax error
draft law

More from Lifestyle

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-woman-smiling-happy-natural-hair-afro-haircare-123rf

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

6 September 2020 12:30 PM

"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

2 September 2020 10:59 AM

Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

property-moneyjpg

It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

6 September 2020 11:58 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanele-xaba-modelpng

Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism

5 September 2020 1:33 PM

Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals

5 September 2020 12:20 PM

A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

deaf-deafness-hearing-123rf

UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss

5 September 2020 10:50 AM

A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11042019-lwandle-protestsjpg

Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof

4 September 2020 4:48 PM

Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land occupations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5

4 September 2020 10:04 AM

Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

Lifestyle Local

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Madikizela meets with taxi associations to quell WC taxi violence

6 September 2020 6:42 PM

SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing

6 September 2020 5:42 PM

Former CEO of Mandela Foundation, Achmat Dangor, passes away aged 72

6 September 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA