Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns





The proposed legislation, in the Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill (TALAB), will give South African Revenue Service (SARS) power to criminally prosecute tax offences.

Sevitz, the co-founder at TaxTim SA, says the legislation criminalises inadvertent errors on tax returns.

If taxpayers are prosecuted and found guilty, they could spend up to two years behind bars.

Sevitz says the draft laws should be aimed at willful tax evaders and not compliant taxpayers who make minor mistakes.

This is scary for a lot of people. People who aren't familiar with filing their returns are [fearful] of making a mistake. Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

South African taxpayers are very compliant... This doesn't espouse a lot of taxpayers in people doing their returns. Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

What these draft changes are trying to do is to... say, 'If you've made a mistake, we're going to look at that mistake and [whether] you potentially tried to lie and we're going to penalise you on that'. Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

It's really unfair because often taxpayers are not always looking at their return 100% correctly. They do make mistakes, or get the wrong document, or enter a 0 when there should have been a 1... a whole host of mistakes can be made. Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

For SARS to penalise that and not really look at it as just a mistake doesn't really sit well. Taxpayers would be affected. Marc Sevitz, Co-Founder and CFO - TaxTim

