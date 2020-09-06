Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
Street food and the city: What does Cape Town's bylaws say about informal food vendors?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Free the Food trucks
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zaheera Seedat - Secretary of the Executive Committee at Cape Town Food Truck Association
Today at 21:45
Potential of informal food vendors
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof lucy Anelich
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 6 September 2020 11:58 AM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
View all Local
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

6 September 2020 12:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Black hair
Black women
Clicks
hair politics
Clicks hair advert
black-owned hair companies
natural black hair

"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.

Beauty and health retailer Clicks has come under fire for an advert which is seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.

An advert for TRESemmé products that appeared on its website showed an image of black natural hair labelled as 'dry and damaged' while an image of white hair appears with the phrase 'normal hair'.

Clicks issued several apologies after it was slammed on social media for perpetuating racist undertones and negative sentiments towards black natural hair.

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King hosted a panel discussion about the offensive advert and the broader concept of hair politics in South Africa.

She spoke with hair blogger and consultant Kavuli Nyali, PR expert Nelisa Ngqulana, and content creator Robyn Ruth Thomas.

Nyali says she's not surprised at the incident because Clicks has never prioritised or valued black women beyond their wallets. She says the retailer's apology is not enough.

She has encouraged black men and women to use their black buying power to support black-owned haircare businesses in South Africa.

I really do believe that the [Clicks] brand has been rating us in terms of our money but not in terms of our opinions. For years now, Clicks has done the bare minimum when it comes to black women.

Kavuli Nyali, Market researcher, hair blogger, natural hair consultant, and healthy hair advocate

I do think that it's time that we focus our attention on black-owned businesses and leave their conglomerate to do whatever it is they think they need to do with their 'normal hair' folks.

Kavuli Nyali, Market researcher, hair blogger, natural hair consultant, and healthy hair advocate

Ngqulana says Clicks has failed to take full responsibility for the incident. She says the debacle is a direct consequence of "not having a diverse team" shaping the organisation's strategy and output.

The PR consultant says Clicks has not been transparent about the lack of transformation in the internal structures of the business, as well as with their service providers.

In the statement, Clicks does not take responsibility in the sense that... they talk about the third party that supplied them with the images and how it was an 'oversight'... They try to downplay the organisation's responsibility in terms of making sure they're gatekeeping.

Nelisa Ngqulana, Director - PR Trends ZA

They are talking about diversity workshops, we've heard this all before... South African consumers are not that easily fooled any more when it comes to this kind of issue.

Nelisa Ngqulana, Director - PR Trends ZA

Thomas says society needs to let go of the notion of "good hair" and "bad hair" which is often perpetuated through advertising.

She says people shouldn't downplay the psychological impact of images that portray black natural hair in a negative light.

There's simply no such thing as good hair. I believe good hair is healthy hair, regardless of your hair type and texture.

Robyn Ruth Thomas, Natural hair blogger and content creator

Afro-textured hair, partially type 4 hair, has not received as much [media] coverage and education as other hair types.

Robyn Ruth Thomas, Natural hair blogger and content creator

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


6 September 2020 12:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Black hair
Black women
Clicks
hair politics
Clicks hair advert
black-owned hair companies
natural black hair

More from Business

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices

4 September 2020 1:36 PM

The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clothing-pixabayjpg

Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop

3 September 2020 7:26 PM

'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santam logo

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

3 September 2020 6:38 PM

Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

4 September 2020 3:04 PM

Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

4 September 2020 1:06 PM

For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

3 September 2020 3:24 PM

"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial University of Cape Town UCT USB Table Mountain 123rf

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

3 September 2020 11:41 AM

Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app

2 September 2020 10:59 AM

Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

property-moneyjpg

It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough

1 September 2020 6:49 PM

In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

1 September 2020 11:10 AM

These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

Lifestyle Local

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Madikizela meets with taxi associations to quell WC taxi violence

6 September 2020 6:42 PM

SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing

6 September 2020 5:42 PM

Former CEO of Mandela Foundation, Achmat Dangor, passes away aged 72

6 September 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA