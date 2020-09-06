Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency
Heather, a member of the Coda recovery programme, says the support group meetings have allowed her to heal and feel emotionally safe.
Heather says it took her a long time to identify the destructive behaviours which characterise codependency in her life.
These include patterns of emotional denial, low self-esteem, overcontrol, or compromise too much.
Heather says the fellowship created by Coda has been a therapeutic tool in her life. Visit the Coda website for more information.
Fellowship has been the most important thing... to be able to be a part of something where people share the same story as me; the same experience.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
The therapeutic value of one co-dependent helping another is really without parallel.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
Healing cannot happen unless there is safety. That's been so important for me.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
Heather says she lacked self-honesty in her life and turned to her relationships and turned her partner into "a higher power".
There was a hopelessness around who I was. I couldn't understand and love myself.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
I was 10 years sober, but not being able to have healthy relationships... I would take everybody else's temperature to see how I was feeling.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
My loved one ended up being unwell, and I ended up suffering more than he did.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
I'm a co-dependent for life, but I have a solution to be able to live in freedom.Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa
Listen to her story on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns
Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.Read More
Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism
Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.Read More
Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals
A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.Read More
UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss
A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.Read More
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof
Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land occupations.Read More
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices
The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5
Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'
"It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali.Read More
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns
Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv
Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885).Read More
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000
For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you.Read More
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'
"People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID).Read More
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings.Read More
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.Read More