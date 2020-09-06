Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency





Heather, a member of the Coda recovery programme, says the support group meetings have allowed her to heal and feel emotionally safe.

Heather says it took her a long time to identify the destructive behaviours which characterise codependency in her life.

These include patterns of emotional denial, low self-esteem, overcontrol, or compromise too much.

Heather says the fellowship created by Coda has been a therapeutic tool in her life. Visit the Coda website for more information.

Fellowship has been the most important thing... to be able to be a part of something where people share the same story as me; the same experience. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

The therapeutic value of one co-dependent helping another is really without parallel. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

Healing cannot happen unless there is safety. That's been so important for me. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

Heather says she lacked self-honesty in her life and turned to her relationships and turned her partner into "a higher power".

There was a hopelessness around who I was. I couldn't understand and love myself. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

I was 10 years sober, but not being able to have healthy relationships... I would take everybody else's temperature to see how I was feeling. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

My loved one ended up being unwell, and I ended up suffering more than he did. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

I'm a co-dependent for life, but I have a solution to be able to live in freedom. Heather, Member - Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa

Listen to her story on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: