Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19

7 September 2020 6:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Online shopping
e-commerce
recycle
food packaging
takeaways
Covid-19 lockdown
packaging

Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.

Covid-9 lockdown has led to more and more people shopping online.

With the rise in e-commerce, we thought we'd set out to find out if there has been a boom

in demand for cardboard boxes and packaging as a result.

The boom in online sales and deliveries has increased demand for cardboard boxes Bruce Strong, CEO of Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging business and recycler in southern Africa, tells Refilwe Moloto.

There have been a number of changes in the packaging market since the Covid-19 lockdown, he says.

More South Africans are gravitating towards e-commerce.

But this comes off a very low base in South Africa.

Bruce Strong, CEO - Mpact

It does seem to have sped up a local appetite for online shopping.

Many people have moved 1 or 3 years earlier than they would have down the line because of lockdown.

Bruce Strong, CEO - Mpact

You want to be sure your food has not been tampered with en route to your home and so tamper-proof packing has increased.

It has required different types of packaging, so in fast food and takeaway outlets, what has become very important today is tamper-proof evidence packaging which we have brought o the market.

Bruce Strong, CEO - Mpact

He responds to criticisms of 'overpackaging' and says it is important to understand how packaging protects goods and food that need to be delivered.

One has to understand the real trade-offs and the science to packaging, and what it means for the entire value chain.

Bruce Strong, CEO - Mpact

Having said that he however emphasises the importance of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Listen to the interview below:


