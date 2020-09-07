Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Hout Bay councillor, Roberto Quintas, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastating blaze that left more than 800 people without homes in Imizamo Yethu on Sunday morning.
Quintas confirms there are 260 affected structures and five that are partially affected. All 270 structures will receive rebuild kits.
Quintas says the fire started at around 2.20 am on Sunday morning and was extinguished by 8 am that morning.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. The fire department and Disaster Management will continue with their investigations to try and ascertain the cause of the fire.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
Quintas says the point of ignition has been identified but not yet the cause of the fire.
Unfortunately, informal settlements across the metro are plagued by fires, particularly over weekends and public holidays.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
What alternative accommodation is being implemented?
Unfortunately, the City has been bound by Covid-19 protocols as well in terms of putting people into halls with little preparation.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
Therefore, the starter-kits for people to rebuild will be issued from Monday morning, he notes.
He says the disaster management team where on the ground from 10 am on Sunday morning to begin the immediate assessment of what needed to be done.
This needed to be fast-tracked as explained due to Covid-19 protocols.
This was to expedite this, because of our inability to shelter people at such short notice.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
What is a rebuild kit?
We are the only city in the country that gives these out to fire victims and it is absolutely free.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He explains that the kit contains a zinc four-walled ready-to-go shelter with windows and doors, roof, and flooring - a ready-to-assemble modular home.
It is something that people can start off with as a basis. Normally, people will add material over time.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He confirms the kits are a disaster solution for informal settlements.
He notes that informal settlements are areas into which people have encroached earmarked for formal housing or other projects.
However, it is City land and we do deliver services and deliver kits when there is a fire.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
What is the solution to the Imizamo Yethu housing issue?
Quintas says there is a large formal housing project underway.
Listen to Councillor Quintas below:
More from Local
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19
Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.Read More
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency
Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns
Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.Read More
Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism
Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.Read More
Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals
A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.Read More
UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss
A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.Read More
More from Politics
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission
It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.Read More
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP
The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.Read More
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
Why John Moodey says he quit the DA
Gauteng DA leader Moodley says he says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.Read More
MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders
ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota says the caucus will act when Luthuli House gives them instructions.Read More