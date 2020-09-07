Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Clip: Clicks response over hair advertisements & EFF shutting down Clicks stores
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:08
We track protests happening around the country: EFF pickets outside Click stores after racist hair advert.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter
Today at 12:10
EFF aims to close Clicks stores today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
Today at 12:15
Is the judiciary in crisis?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:15
Who's sitting at the table: Who gets to make the big decisions when it comes to diversity in Advertising.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masego Motsogi (Managing Director, Grid Worldwide)
Today at 12:23
Analysis on the DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:23
DA unpacks outcomes of the weekend's Policy Conference
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gwen Ngwenya - Coo at Sa Irr
Gwen Ngwenya - COO at SA Institute of Race Relations
Today at 12:27
State Capture Commission hears of corruption allegations at Eskom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appoints Rasool as chairman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Today at 12:37
Scopa assesses Beitbridge border fence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.
Today at 12:40
Pioneer Foods recalls a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans - NCC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:41
Clip: and the Mia joins us to talk about how Sanral lost over R640m in revenue during hard lockdown.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischene Julius - Acting director at District Six Museum
Today at 12:45
FORMER CEO OF MANDELA FOUNDATION, ACHMAT DANGOR, PASSES AWAY AGED 72
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Afriforums threatens legal action against Cricket SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Pioneer Foods intends recalling a batch of grape juice.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs, Djokovic, F1...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Gate 69 reopening this week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christopher Dudgeon
Today at 13:40
Food - Secret Eats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melanie Burke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is responsible for the health and safety of the common place in a medical practice?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kirstie Haslam
Today at 14:40
Pioneer Foods recalls batch of Liqui Fruit cans after Glass bits found in drink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - Kayleigh Bell
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kayleigh Bell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson  and Josh Suskewicz  
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs' 'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg. 7 September 2020 11:36 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 7 September 2020 11:23 AM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Local
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
View all Politics
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Business
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims

7 September 2020 10:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Imizamo Yethu
Imizamo Yethu shack fires
Imizamo yethu housing
Councilor Rob Quintas

Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.

Hout Bay councillor, Roberto Quintas, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastating blaze that left more than 800 people without homes in Imizamo Yethu on Sunday morning.

Quintas confirms there are 260 affected structures and five that are partially affected. All 270 structures will receive rebuild kits.

Quintas says the fire started at around 2.20 am on Sunday morning and was extinguished by 8 am that morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The fire department and Disaster Management will continue with their investigations to try and ascertain the cause of the fire.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Quintas says the point of ignition has been identified but not yet the cause of the fire.

Unfortunately, informal settlements across the metro are plagued by fires, particularly over weekends and public holidays.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What alternative accommodation is being implemented?

Unfortunately, the City has been bound by Covid-19 protocols as well in terms of putting people into halls with little preparation.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Therefore, the starter-kits for people to rebuild will be issued from Monday morning, he notes.

He says the disaster management team where on the ground from 10 am on Sunday morning to begin the immediate assessment of what needed to be done.

This needed to be fast-tracked as explained due to Covid-19 protocols.

This was to expedite this, because of our inability to shelter people at such short notice.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What is a rebuild kit?

We are the only city in the country that gives these out to fire victims and it is absolutely free.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He explains that the kit contains a zinc four-walled ready-to-go shelter with windows and doors, roof, and flooring - a ready-to-assemble modular home.

It is something that people can start off with as a basis. Normally, people will add material over time.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He confirms the kits are a disaster solution for informal settlements.

He notes that informal settlements are areas into which people have encroached earmarked for formal housing or other projects.

However, it is City land and we do deliver services and deliver kits when there is a fire.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What is the solution to the Imizamo Yethu housing issue?

Quintas says there is a large formal housing project underway.

Listen to Councillor Quintas below:


7 September 2020 10:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Imizamo Yethu
Imizamo Yethu shack fires
Imizamo yethu housing
Councilor Rob Quintas

More from Local

image1-3-jpg.JPG

'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'

7 September 2020 11:36 AM

'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200907-clicks-eff-edjpg

[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology

7 September 2020 11:23 AM

A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-on-mountain-1jpg

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

7 September 2020 9:33 AM

Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takeaway food packaging 123rf

Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19

7 September 2020 6:55 AM

Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

support-group-recover-12-step-program-programme-addiction-recovery-123rf

Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency

6 September 2020 1:33 PM

Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

6 September 2020 11:58 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns

6 September 2020 10:45 AM

Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanele-xaba-modelpng

Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism

5 September 2020 1:33 PM

Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals

5 September 2020 12:20 PM

A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

deaf-deafness-hearing-123rf

UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss

5 September 2020 10:50 AM

A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

kataza-on-mountain-1jpg

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

7 September 2020 9:33 AM

Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party

4 September 2020 11:04 AM

Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission

3 September 2020 4:22 PM

It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811-teboho-maruping-edjpg

I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP

3 September 2020 10:04 AM

The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

3 September 2020 9:52 AM

"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide

2 September 2020 7:33 PM

Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

2 September 2020 6:54 PM

What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC

2 September 2020 2:26 PM

"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200902-john-moodey-edjpg

Why John Moodey says he quit the DA

2 September 2020 1:50 PM

Gauteng DA leader Moodley says he says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC flag.jpg

MP Bongo hasn't resigned, ANC Parliamentary caucus downplays Ramaphosa orders

2 September 2020 12:46 PM

ANC parliamentary caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota says the caucus will act when Luthuli House gives them instructions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'

Local

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Business Lifestyle

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

South Africans have reason to be angry over corruption - Kieswetter

7 September 2020 11:12 AM

Jacob Zuma Foundation criticises NPA for delays in ex-leader's corruption trial

7 September 2020 10:46 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matona in the hot seat at Zondo Inquiry

7 September 2020 10:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA