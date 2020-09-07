Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims





Hout Bay councillor, Roberto Quintas, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastating blaze that left more than 800 people without homes in Imizamo Yethu on Sunday morning.

Quintas confirms there are 260 affected structures and five that are partially affected. All 270 structures will receive rebuild kits.

Quintas says the fire started at around 2.20 am on Sunday morning and was extinguished by 8 am that morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The fire department and Disaster Management will continue with their investigations to try and ascertain the cause of the fire. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Quintas says the point of ignition has been identified but not yet the cause of the fire.

Unfortunately, informal settlements across the metro are plagued by fires, particularly over weekends and public holidays. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What alternative accommodation is being implemented?

Unfortunately, the City has been bound by Covid-19 protocols as well in terms of putting people into halls with little preparation. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Therefore, the starter-kits for people to rebuild will be issued from Monday morning, he notes.

He says the disaster management team where on the ground from 10 am on Sunday morning to begin the immediate assessment of what needed to be done.

This needed to be fast-tracked as explained due to Covid-19 protocols.

This was to expedite this, because of our inability to shelter people at such short notice. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What is a rebuild kit?

We are the only city in the country that gives these out to fire victims and it is absolutely free. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He explains that the kit contains a zinc four-walled ready-to-go shelter with windows and doors, roof, and flooring - a ready-to-assemble modular home.

It is something that people can start off with as a basis. Normally, people will add material over time. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He confirms the kits are a disaster solution for informal settlements.

He notes that informal settlements are areas into which people have encroached earmarked for formal housing or other projects.

However, it is City land and we do deliver services and deliver kits when there is a fire. Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

What is the solution to the Imizamo Yethu housing issue?

Quintas says there is a large formal housing project underway.

