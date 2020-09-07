[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
Members of the EFF have gathered at various Clicks stores on Monday morning to shut down the outlets following a racist advert posted on the retailer's website last week.
The beauty and health retailer has been facing major backlash on social media for the images which have been viewed as prejudiced against black natural hair.
RELATED: Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'
Images shared on social media suggest that a few Clicks stores have been vandalised during the protests on Monday.
The entrance of a Clicks outlet in eMalahleni (previously known as Witbank) in Mpumalanga has apparently been petrol bombed.
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted images of the store on Twitter.
Mpumalanga police are investigating the matter, EWN reports.
Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020
Abramjee claims that a Clicks outlet in Polokwane in Limpopo was also petrol-bombed.
Clicks Polokwane also petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/pT3GTUHvnN— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020
According to images posted by Abramjee, the windows of another Clicks store in Alberton, Gauteng appear to have been smashed.
Clicks Alberton. pic.twitter.com/FWsDK0HEyr— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020
Meanwhile, a Clicks store in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape has been ransacked.
September 7, 2020
Pictures and videos posted online show a strong police presence at various branches where protesters have gathered in attempt to shut down the stores.
#ClicksShutdown More SAPS members arrive on scene. Right now there are about 20 protestors outside Clicks in Sandton City (@azarrahk) pic.twitter.com/QDRQbgte43— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) September 7, 2020
JUST IN: #Clicks store in Phillippi, in Cape Town has just been closed. Staff members have been safely escorted by the South African Police. This is after the store manager came out to speak to some #EFF Cape Metro leaders outside the outlet. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ejBKIhpi7d— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) September 7, 2020
Meanwhile, Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the organisation will have to close its stores if the situation becomes violent.
Ramsunder issued a statement, apologising for the offensive images on Monday morning.
He says that the "negligent employees" involved in the incident have been suspended and that Clicks is already taking corrective measures, which include diversity training.
More from Local
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19
Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.Read More
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency
Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their recovery in a safe and anonymous environment.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns
Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA.Read More
Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism
Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 and has never looked back.Read More
Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals
A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions.Read More
UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss
A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss specifically within African populations.Read More