[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology





Members of the EFF have gathered at various Clicks stores on Monday morning to shut down the outlets following a racist advert posted on the retailer's website last week.

The beauty and health retailer has been facing major backlash on social media for the images which have been viewed as prejudiced against black natural hair.

Images shared on social media suggest that a few Clicks stores have been vandalised during the protests on Monday.

The entrance of a Clicks outlet in eMalahleni (previously known as Witbank) in Mpumalanga has apparently been petrol bombed.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted images of the store on Twitter.

Mpumalanga police are investigating the matter, EWN reports.

Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020

Abramjee claims that a Clicks outlet in Polokwane in Limpopo was also petrol-bombed.

Clicks Polokwane also petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/pT3GTUHvnN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020

According to images posted by Abramjee, the windows of another Clicks store in Alberton, Gauteng appear to have been smashed.

Meanwhile, a Clicks store in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape has been ransacked.

Pictures and videos posted online show a strong police presence at various branches where protesters have gathered in attempt to shut down the stores.

#ClicksShutdown More SAPS members arrive on scene. Right now there are about 20 protestors outside Clicks in Sandton City (@azarrahk) pic.twitter.com/QDRQbgte43 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) September 7, 2020

JUST IN: #Clicks store in Phillippi, in Cape Town has just been closed. Staff members have been safely escorted by the South African Police. This is after the store manager came out to speak to some #EFF Cape Metro leaders outside the outlet. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ejBKIhpi7d — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the organisation will have to close its stores if the situation becomes violent.

Ramsunder issued a statement, apologising for the offensive images on Monday morning.

He says that the "negligent employees" involved in the incident have been suspended and that Clicks is already taking corrective measures, which include diversity training.