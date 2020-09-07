Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider





This comes as members of the EFF stage protests at various Clicks outlets across the country on Monday, in response to an offensive hair advert posted on the retailer's website last week.

Ramsunder says almost 60 stores nationwide have been negatively impacted by the protest action. Many of those stores have had to close their doors.

The CEO says while he understands the outrage, he says Clicks does not condone criminality.

This morning, the High Court has dismissed an urgent application by Clicks' lawyers to have the EFF protests halted.

The court dismissed @Clicks_SA with costs. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 7, 2020

Ramsunder has issued an apology for the insensitive and offensive images that were published on the Clicks website last week.

He says that he took time over the weekend to reflect on the offensive hair advert before responding on Monday.

The CEO says he convened a special board meeting on Sunday to discuss how the organisation should proceed following the incident.

Ramsunder says the negligent employees involved in the posting of the images have been suspended.

He says the digital team which approved the insensitive content comprised of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager.

The CEO says that Clicks will be prioritising its diversity and inclusion training programme.

In addition, the beauty and health retailer will reevaluate its content and the auditing processes for third party promotional material.

It's obvious to me that I still have a lot more work to do in terms of diversity and inclusivity in the organisation. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

We've got to improve our processes. We're busy auditing all our third-party material. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

The digital team is made up of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager. How they didn't find this insensitive is beyond me... It shows that I have a lot of work to do in terms of sensitivity training. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

We should have been far more vigilant in our oversight... I cannot pass the buck. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

I understand the emotions that are coming through from society, from black people, from our staff... When I looked at those images it took me two seconds to realise how insensitive they were. I don't know why we posted them. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

