Clicks CEO: We can't concede to threats, we have customers and staff to consider
This comes as members of the EFF stage protests at various Clicks outlets across the country on Monday, in response to an offensive hair advert posted on the retailer's website last week.
Ramsunder says almost 60 stores nationwide have been negatively impacted by the protest action. Many of those stores have had to close their doors.
RELATED: Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
The CEO says while he understands the outrage, he says Clicks does not condone criminality.
This morning, the High Court has dismissed an urgent application by Clicks' lawyers to have the EFF protests halted.
The court dismissed @Clicks_SA with costs.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 7, 2020
Ramsunder has issued an apology for the insensitive and offensive images that were published on the Clicks website last week.
He says that he took time over the weekend to reflect on the offensive hair advert before responding on Monday.
The CEO says he convened a special board meeting on Sunday to discuss how the organisation should proceed following the incident.
RELATED: Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'
Ramsunder says the negligent employees involved in the posting of the images have been suspended.
He says the digital team which approved the insensitive content comprised of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager.
The CEO says that Clicks will be prioritising its diversity and inclusion training programme.
In addition, the beauty and health retailer will reevaluate its content and the auditing processes for third party promotional material.
It's obvious to me that I still have a lot more work to do in terms of diversity and inclusivity in the organisation.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
We've got to improve our processes. We're busy auditing all our third-party material.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
The digital team is made up of two black employees, two white employees, and a coloured manager. How they didn't find this insensitive is beyond me... It shows that I have a lot of work to do in terms of sensitivity training.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
We should have been far more vigilant in our oversight... I cannot pass the buck.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
I understand the emotions that are coming through from society, from black people, from our staff... When I looked at those images it took me two seconds to realise how insensitive they were. I don't know why we posted them.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Listen to the CEO in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective
Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban areas.Read More
Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting
The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting filmed on Clifton Beach.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open
The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support.Read More
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans
National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred.Read More
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology
A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19
Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong.Read More