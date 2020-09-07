Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black
The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a virtual policy conference over the weekend where the party adopted a position that excludes race-based empowerment.
Over 300 delegates gathered virtually to vote on several policies including race-based economic redress.
The DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the party has decided that race should not be used as the measure of economic exclusion.
RELATED: Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues
Zille references the administering of social grants in South Africa as a successful non-racial policy for economic justice.
She says the ANC's black economic empowerment (BEE) policy has failed massively and has only enriched a small group of politically connected individuals.
The race element has just become a smokescreen for enriching a tiny elite because they happen to be black.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
We [the DA] say that it's not about the racial figleaf which enables well-connected ANC leaders to re-enrich themselves.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
We look at the excluded and the disadvantage, most of whom happen to be black, but black is not the defining criterion otherwise you get the kind of Ace Magashule picture and Zuma picture that you get in South Africa.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
We've got a fundamentally different approach to disadvantage and means-testing.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
We reaffirmed our values and principles and fleshed them out and apoted them overwlehmingly.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims
Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult.Read More
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'
Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham.Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission
It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged role in state capture.Read More
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP
The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner.Read More
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC
"However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela.Read More
Why John Moodey says he quit the DA
Gauteng DA leader Moodley says he says he can no longer associate himself with a party he no longer feels at home anymore.Read More