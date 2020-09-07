Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black





The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a virtual policy conference over the weekend where the party adopted a position that excludes race-based empowerment.

Over 300 delegates gathered virtually to vote on several policies including race-based economic redress.

The DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the party has decided that race should not be used as the measure of economic exclusion.

Zille references the administering of social grants in South Africa as a successful non-racial policy for economic justice.

She says the ANC's black economic empowerment (BEE) policy has failed massively and has only enriched a small group of politically connected individuals.

The race element has just become a smokescreen for enriching a tiny elite because they happen to be black. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

We [the DA] say that it's not about the racial figleaf which enables well-connected ANC leaders to re-enrich themselves. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

We look at the excluded and the disadvantage, most of whom happen to be black, but black is not the defining criterion otherwise you get the kind of Ace Magashule picture and Zuma picture that you get in South Africa. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

We've got a fundamentally different approach to disadvantage and means-testing. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

We reaffirmed our values and principles and fleshed them out and apoted them overwlehmingly. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

