Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans





Liqui Fruit announced on the weekend the recall of a batch of its still red grape juice in 330ml cans.

Deputy Commissioner at the National Consumer Commission Thezi Mabiza talks to Lester Kiewit.

For now, we are still giving Pioneer Foods the opportunity to really come to us and inform us as to how they found out. Thezi Mabiza, Deputy Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

It has not yet been clarified, she says.

We received the communication from them on Saturday morning that they were still investigating the issue as to how these glass particles end up in a can. Thezi Mabiza, Deputy Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Mabiza says in fact, there were two batches. One, with best before date 1 April 2021 and 2 April 2021.

